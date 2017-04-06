Accountancy College honours Dangote, Jega

By Ukandi Odey

Jos

Nigeria College of Accountancy has held a convocation ceremony honour of its 21st and 22nd professional course graduands.

During the event which held at the college permanent site in Kwall, Bassa local government area of Plateau state, a total of 6708 graduands were awarded professional certificates and accordingly admitted into the body of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) having earned or qualified as Certified National Accountants.

The ceremony also featured awards of fellowship of the institution to six distinguished Nigerians. According to the convocation brochure, awardees of the fellowship included Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong, former INEC chairman, Attahiru Jega, and Aliko Dangote.

Others included former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and Tony Elumelu.

This was the seventh convocation ceremony of the post-graduate professional accountancy college which was established with a view to “advancing the science of accountancy in Nigeria, pioneering multi-disciplinary emphasis in the production of well rounded, well blended professionals, profound in knowledge, skilful in practice, and ethical in conduct.”

Harping on this objective in his welcome address at the convocation ceremony, the director general of the college, Dr Joseph Femi Adebisi, noted that “the Nigerian College of Accountancy was conceived and built on the ideas of our great founding fathers and is now being nurtured by the ideals of good corporate governance, concomitant regulations and team work.”

Noting that the college started with only eight students, and operated from a rented apartment in 1984/85, Adebisi sounded elated that “it now has over 39, 000 students, and its true global concept is fast unfolding, and admitting students from foreign countries.”