Adamawa closes IDPs’ camps Jan – Dep Gov

By Ibrahim Abdulazeez

Yola

The Adamawa government has said that will close all Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the state in January 2017.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Martins Babale, made this known yesterday in Yola while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Security Council (SEC) meeting.

Babale said that the administration was not happy with the continuous existence of IDPs in camps across the state.

“We will take steps, including encouraging them to settle in villages; we will collaborate with all stakeholders to make sure that between now and January 30th, everyone has left the camps,” Babale said.

The deputy governor, who is also the chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency, said that the continuous stay of IDPs in the camps when all parts of the state affected by the insurgency had been recovered was not good publicity for the state.

Also speaking on decisions taken at the meeting, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, said the meeting resolved on the need for massive enlightenment of the public to be vigilant and be on alert to report insurgents fleeing from Sambisa Forest.

Sajoh explained that the state was aware of the capture of suspects in Lagos and does not want to take any chances.

The commissioner said that government would collaborate with organisations like the National Union of Road Transport Workers in tracking such fleeing insurgents.

