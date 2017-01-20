Adamawa donates 3 schools to military

Share This





















By Ibrahim Abdul’Aziz

Yola

As part of efforts to inculcate good morals and discipline among students, Adamawa state government has donated three secondary schools to the Nigerian Army in the state.

By this conversion, it is expected that the high rate of secondary school students drop out will be reduced to barest maximum, who later turn out to be terrorist while discipline and good moral values take the centre stage.

To this end, a team of the Nigeria Army personnel led by Brig.General I.Y Abdullahi alongside the state government delegation led by the commissioner of Education Prof.Kaletapwa Farauta inspected the affected schools with a view to hand over the administration of the schools to the military.

The affected schools include Government Secondary Schools Maiha, Hong and Government Day Secondary School Pare in Numan local government respectively.

While in Numan,the team pay a courtesy call on Hamma Bachama Humun Honest Irmiya Stephen who commended the state government for the wisdom in donating some of the secondary schools to the Army which in turn will be converted to Army Command Secondary Schools.

Earlier, the commissioner of Education Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta stated that the declaration of state of emergency on education will be effective achieved being that the three command secondary schools are part of such achievements.

