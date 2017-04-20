Adamawa NSCDC arrests Boko Haram member

By Muazu Abari

Yola

Adamawa state Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 25-year-old Amos Hassan, suspected to be a member of the Boko Haram sect.

Parading the suspect at the Command’s office in Yola yesterday, the Adamawa state commandant of NSCDC, Aliyu Musa Ndanusa, said the suspect was arrested by his men at the Federal Housing Estate on Futy road following a tip-off.

He explained that the suspect who had run away from Sambisa with some bullet wounds had confessed that he had killed 10 people since he teamed up with the insurgents.

The commandant appealed to the general public to be vigilant and report any suspected movements to security agencies.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect confirmed that he was a Boko Haram member, but attributed his decision to join the insurgents to poverty.

According to him, he has been a member of Boko Haram for many years and killed only two people through injections and other means.

He said he was an indigene of Azare in Bauchi state, adding that he was forced out of Sambisa forest due to hunger before he was apprehended by the NSCDC.

The commandant assured that after they had concluded their interrogations, they would hand over the suspect to the appropriate authorities for further investigations and necessary action.