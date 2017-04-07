Adamu commends World Bank’s support for education

By Martin Paul Abuja Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has commended the World Bank for its support and contributions to the development of the education sector in the country.

The minister made the commendation when a team of World Bank Education Specialists paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja Adamu expressed satisfaction over the various interventions by the Bank at all levels of the education system and noted, however, that the major challenge in executing intended programme was inadequate fund.

In this regard, the minister asked for more support from the Bank and assured that such fund would be judiciously used. Earlier, World Bank Senior Governance Specialist, Mr. Roland Lomme, had briefed the minister on the bank’s interventions in the education sector.

He disclosed that the Bank would intervene in the strengthening of institutions, as well as technical and vocational education. World Bank runs various intervention programmes in Nigeria including State Education Program Investment Project targeted at strengthening the system.