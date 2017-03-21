Adamu greets Pinnick

Th e immediate past Nigerian member of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Dr. Amos Adamu was among the growing list of eminent Nigerians that have congratulated Amaju Pinnick for the success he achieved last week in shaping the outcome of the election into CAF. Pinnick, it will be recalled, not only defy the odds to arrow head the unseating the immediate past CAF President, Issa Hayatou, he achieved a remarkable success in winning a seat by beating the hitherto pre election favourites, Moucharafou Anjorin of Benin Republic.

Dr. Amos Adamu is a well known ally of Hayatou and his strong support for Anjorin was legendary. “I bear no one any grudge. No one had constituted a stumbling block to my success at the election; rather I see them as stepping stone to launch us into a new sphere.

I will not throw away any opinion or advice off ered”, remarked Pinnick. He also disclosed that he has had communications with Amanze Uchegbulam, who served in the CAF Judicial and Appeals Committee of the Issa Hayatou cabinet. He also dismissed the speculations that went global about his being pressured by the Federal Government of Nigeria to vote for a particular candidate at the presidential category of the CAF election. He declared that he did not vote against his openly declared conscience and that there was never any offi cial communication to him to vote for a particular candidate.