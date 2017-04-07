Addressing the scourge of depression

Today is being observed by the global community as the World Health Day (WHD). The WHD is the flagship on the calendar of the World Health Organisation (WHO). In 1948, the WHO held the First World Health Assembly and decided to celebrate April 7 of each year, with effect from 1950, as the World Health Day. The World Health Day is held to mark WHO’s founding, and is seen as an opportunity by the organisation to draw worldwide attention to a subject of major importance to global health each year.

The Day is acknowledged by various governments and non-governmental organisations with interests in public health issues.

It is one of the numerous official global public health campaigns marked by WHO yearly, among which are World Tuberculosis Day, World Immunisation Week, World Malaria Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Blood Donor Day, World Hepatitis Day, World AIDS Day, Oral Health Day, World Heart Day and World Diabetes Day. However, the WHD is all-encompassing in the sense that by embracing the Day and observing the basic rules of healthy living, the challenges posed by these afflictions would be reduced to the barest minimum.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Depression: Let us Talk”.

The relevance of the theme cannot be over-emphasised when viewed against the fact that no fewer than 300m people are trapped in this psychological prison called depression worldwide, according to the WHO statistics.

Depression is, indeed, a global phenomenon. It is no respecter of race, class or gender, including the rich and the poor. Every human being, young or old, is susceptible to the condition which is a forerunner of suicide. The poor is depressed because they cannot meet certain obligations requiring money, while the rich are tormented by the challenges that come with the wealth at their disposal.

Most rich people that rose from grass to grace are mired in the bugbear of returning to poverty. That is the irony of depression.

Nigeria joins the rest of the world in marking the occasion at a time its citizens are in the throes of economic depression. The recently reported cases of suicide and attempted suicide even make the commemoration more germane. The first incident was reported of a medical doctor, Allwell Orji, who was said to have ordered his driver to stop on the Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday, March 19, 2017 while returning from the church. He got out of his SUV and took a plunge into the Lagos Lagoon. Nobody knew the cause of his action but the social media was abuzz with the story that he received a phone call shortly before taking the fatal dive.

A few days later, two elderly women attempted to take their own lives via the Lagoon but were saved by vigilant onlookers. Both women lay their attempted self-murder on depression precipitated by failed businesses.

And just two days ago, the senior naval officer and commander of Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS BEECROFT, who was also a member of the presidential arms probe committee, Rear Admiral Teikumo Daniel Ikoli, reportedly shot himself dead at his Apapa residence, Lagos. According to one of the accounts given by the deceased’s colleagues, he was said to have become depressed lately because of his inability to meet his kids’ school needs abroad owing to the high foreign exchange rates.

While Ikoli’s alleged suicide should be investigated, the tragedy is not uncommon among high profile people in the society.

Aside from self-murder, depression and its first cousin, anxiety neurosis, can lead to fatal consequences like heart attack caused by hypertension as well as diabetes and kidney failure. Some victims of depression lose their senses after taking consolation in substances like alcohol and hard drugs in a bid to combat the condition.

It is common to see victims of such practice talking to themselves on top of their voices in the open.

The essence of the theme should not be forgotten after today’s commemoration. The situation that precipitates depression has always been with us, leading to many people tragically ending their lives over issues like failed or forced marriages, family pressures, failed courtships, failed examinations among students, stagnation at workplaces, non-payment and/or irregular payment of salaries and pensions.

We call on government at all levels to engender good governance which is an antidote to conditions that breed depression. A major one is corruption which is an invidious crime that impoverishes the people and also imperils the economy, leading to failed ventures as well as failure to meet the basic needs of life. We also advise Nigerians to live within their means, speak out about their problems and strive to take life easy.