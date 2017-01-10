Adeboye: Presidency sacks FRC’s board

Share This





















Aviation agencies’ bosses too

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

The federal government, yesterday sacked four heads of agencies and colleges in Nigeria’s aviation industry and approved the immediate removal and the replacement of the Executive Secretary, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRN).

The sack of the FRC’s board, might not be unconnected with the recent resignation of the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Churh of God, Pastor E. A. Adeboye. He pulled not in line with the FRC’s law.

Those relieved of their jobs in the aviation industry are the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Emma Anasi and the Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Anthony Anuforom.

Others are the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Samuel Caulcrick; and the Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari, stated yesterday in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of Fola Akinkuotu as the new Managing Director of NAMA.

Akinkuotu was described in the statement as a seasoned transport pilot, flight and aircraft maintenance engineer, airline chief executive officer as well as a trained aviation industry regulator.

Also, Sani Mashi, a Professor of Geography with specialty in Environmental Application of Remote Sensing will hold sway in NiMet as Director-General.

Abdulsalam Mohammed, a renowned civil aviation trainer and examiner with accreditation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Civil Aviation Administration, is the new Rector of NCAT, Zaria, while Akinola Olateru will take over as the head of the Accident Investigation Bureau.

The President also approved the appointment of Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the new Executive Secretary of FRN, under the chairmanship of Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement yesterday.

Sulaiman was a former Managing Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture. He is a chartered accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School.

Asopokhai is a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers (PWC), Nigeria. He is a product of the University of Lagos and the University of Pretoria.

The statement said the President has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to invite the 19 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government and private sector organisations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.

