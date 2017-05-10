Adeleke’s death: Twists in inquest

The controversies over the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, took a new twist weekend, with the deceased’s family rejecting the corona inquest instituted by the Osun state government and insisting on autopsy at their own instance. AGBOOLA BAYO writes



The sudden death of the first civilian governor of Osun state, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, the Asiwaju of Ede and Otunba of Ejigboland early Sunday April 23,this year, is presently generating heat and anger as the Adeleke family and the Osun state government are now at war over the circumstances surrounding the death of the former governor.

Adeleke was until his death, the Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District at the Red chambers in the National Assembly and a leading governorship aspirant for the 2018 governorship election in Osun state with his supporters and associates spread across the state.

Otunba Adeleke was said to be hale and healthy up till Saturday April 22, this year when he reportedly attended some social functions at Kuta, Iwo and Ileogbo, all in his Osun West Senatorial district before returning to his Ede country home where he was reported to have held meeting with his associates before going to bed at 2am.

However, early Sunday morning, Senator Adeleke was rushed to Biket Hospital in Osogbo, where he was confirmed dead on arrival. The news of the death no doubt raised a controversy among his supporters with the claim that it was not natural, that he was allegedly poisoned at one of the social functions he attended that Saturday, a situation which sparked off protest in his Ede, hometown.

The controversy over the death of Senator Adeleke deepened when his younger brother, Dr Deji Adeleke, ordered that the planned burial of the late senator be put on hold that Sunday and be taken to LAUTECH hospital, Osogbo, for autopsy to ascertain the real cause of his death. As at the time.

As at the time the body of Adeleke was being returned to LAUTECH for autopsy, rumours were flying about on the cause of his death with some claiming that he was allegedly poisoned to death because of his 2018 governorship ambition, while others were alleging that he died of an overdose injection administered on him by a doctor that first attended to him in his country home before he was rushed to Osogbo and that the doctor has been arrested by the police.

Amidst the rumours, the deceased family on Wednesday April 26, broke it silence on the issue by warning against speculations on the social media, saying, nobody can determine the cause of Adeleke’s death until the autopsy result is out

Addressing journalists, the family led by Deji Adeleke, family insisted that their brother, Isiaka Adeleke, was not sick and that his death was a rude shock.

“The death of our brother was a rude shock, we could not believe our brother has gone because he was healthy and strong. He was not sick. We want to appeal to the people outside there to stop carrying speculations. Nobody can determine the causes of the death yet until autopsy result is out”.

Dr Adeleke said “our brother was a Muslim, as you all know but we have to delay his burial till the day so as to conduct a postmortem test and the doctor said it will take one to two weeks before the result is out contrary to what is being speculated on the social media”.

“We have cried and cried, we cannot query God. However, we want to mourn our late brother in peace and not violence.

The pains of his death will take a very long time before it can be healed in our heart. However, his death is a painful one and family still dreaming whether he is alive or not”.

The Osun state government on its part announced its intention to probe the death of Senator Adeleke, after which Governor Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday May 2 signed an executive order setting up a coroner’s inquest into the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke under the Coroner Law, Cap. 32, Vol. I, Law of Osun, 2002 with Magistrate Olusegun Ayodele as the head of the inquest.

Governor Aregbesola directed that the inquest be carried out in Osogbo, the state capital, within three weeks, adding that the inquest became necessary because of “the suddenness and the circumstances surrounding the death”

“A sudden and an unexplained death of a person of high status must be investigated and documented. Therefore, the status of our brother, the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, the suddenness and the circumstances of his death, would propel a responsible government to set up an inquest to unravel the circumstances of his death. History will not be kind to us as a government if we fail to do the inquest into the circumstances surrounding his death. We must do this for historical purposes because it is in the general interest of the community and state to investigate any sudden or unnatural death of this nature.”

The governor pointed out that a coroner’s inquest was a long established procedure dating back to the eighth century and was applied in the interest of the community to investigate sudden, natural and unexplained deaths.

The controversy over the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of Senator Adeleke took another twist on Sunday May 7, when the Adeleke family at a press conference in Ede rejected the setting up of Coroner inquest into the death of their son by the Osun state Government, alleging that the result of the coroner inquest was already predetermined by the Government.

Speaking through the Senator’s immediate younger brother, Dr Deji Adeleke, again, together with Ademola Adeleke; Dupe Adeleke- Sani and other members of the family in attendance, they claimed that the state government decision was “an attempt to serve political interest”

The Adeleke family at the briefing asked the Osun state government “to explain to the people why it is in her hurry to order the inquest when the report of autopsy ordered by the Adeleke Family is yet to be delivered” and that the “family has resolved not to participate nor cooperate with the panel which he said was clearly set up to establish its own self- serving facts”.

The family therefore warned the medical team conducting the autopsy not to release the result to anyone except the family to avoid sanctions of the law”.

Upon the rejection by the Adeleke’s family of the coroner inquest set up by Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Osun state government declared the rejection as unfortunate, adding, “the government’s step is the most acceptable standard in civilised societies.”

“The attention of the Government of the State of Osun has been drawn to a press conference purportedly held by the family of first civilian governor of our state, Senator Isiaka Adeleke where it rejected the Coroner’s Inquest instituted by the government into the unfortunate and sudden death of our beloved former Governor.

As a government the step that has been taken is the most responsible and the most acceptable standard in any civilised society”.

Osun government in a statement from the office of the state governor and signed by Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Semiu Okanlawon, said “the decision to institute an inquest into this sudden death was not to please or satisfy anyone at all. It was set up for the good of the society. And to the extent that this was set up not to please anyone but for the good of our society”

“We are all bereaved and mourning with the unfortunate death of one of our illustrious sons and most importantly a former Governor of our dear state. It would not be in the best interests and Honour of the departed soul for the government to engage the family on a matter of this nature. It is therefore trite to state that the Adeleke family has right to all the choices open to them just as we are sure this is a matter that is already in the court of public opinion”.

As the people of Osun state, other Nigerians and the entire world await the outcome of the autopsy at the instance of the Adeleke family and the coroner inquest by the Osun state government, unfolding events in the coming days seem endless. But between autopsy and corona inquest which should the people trust to settle the riddle?