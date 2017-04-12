Aduda promoting sectional interest – APC chieftain

By Baba Yusuf

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in FCT and former chairmanship aspirant of the party in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Alhassan Haske, has alleged that Senator Philip Aduda was promoting sectional interest through his empowerment scheme in the FCT.

Aduda had last week disbursed funds and equipment such as Keke and grinding engines worth millions to youths from the six area councils of his senatorial district.

Haske, however, dismissed the claim as mere empowerment scheme for the indigenous youth which did not involve other Nigerians across the Territory.

He said: “By this act of Aduda, I doubt if he is really representing us well, and it has exposed his attitude of promoting sectional interest at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

“I am calling on his attention to stop attacking the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in his insincere request on the president to carry FCT people along in his appointment.

“I say he is not sincere about this request, because he never made such request when his party, PDP was in power to carry FCT people along, but suddenly woke up from his slumber making noise just a way for him to criticise the government of APC or doing that to be notice when the issue of Mayoral position comes up.

“On the issue of mayoral position, he will be day dreaming if he thinks he will be considered for such. It is only those who have broad interest of the people of FCT at heart that will be considered, not him, who is only fanny the amber of disunity and sectional interest in the Territory.”