ADVAN to host 2017 Industry Dialogue

Th e Advertising Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) is set to host stakeholders in the marketing communications industry at its 2017 Industry Dialogue. Th e inaugural dialogue is tagged: “Industry Trends and its Implication for Members”. Th e event is scheduled to hold on March 15, 2017 at Star Academy Accommodation Centre at the Nigeria Breweries Headquarters in Lagos. According to a statement by ADVAN, the event will provide a meeting point for stakeholders to discuss crucial issues ranging from media eff ectiveness, to discussions on regulatory policies, agency relations, data compilation and much more.