AEDC, DPP set up panel to investigate, prosecute electricity theft

Stories by Patrick Andrew Abuja

Th e Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in conjunction with the Offi ce of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has constituted a special panel to investigate and prosecute electricity theft and others that have contributed to loss of revenue in the system. Also, as an immediate measure, the AEDC launched a bookletElectricity Theft Informationwhich it produced in conjunction with its consultants meant to guide investigators and prosecutors in their activities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Special Task Force on the Investigation and Prosecution of Th eft Cases yesterday at the DPP offi ce in Abuja, the AEDC Managing Director, Engineer Ernest Mupwaya, said the power firms were reeling under the weight of losses arising from meter tampering and bypass, illegal connections, theft of electricity and vandalism of infrastructure.

Mupwaya, who was visibly displeased with losses and distortions caused by the aboveelectricity related off ences, said the fi rm decided to spearhead the campaign against these practices to clear the path for prosecution of culprits. Further, he said though there is a provision for electricity related offences in the Penal Code, Miscellaneous Offences Act and Electricity Power Sector Act, there are little or no judicial precedents associated with them in the Nigeria environment, adding that they decided to partner with other agencies for positive result.

“We are, therefore, partnering with the relevant security and government agencies to achieve the joint objectives of eliminating incidents of electricity related off ences. We are aware that the DPPs offi ce, the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps play a crucial role in the achievement of this objective and AEDC will work with these agencies to eff ectively discharge the joint mandate,” he said. Mupwaya said the panel is machinery that is meant to facilitate easy investigation and prosecution of electricity off ences noting that the fi rm would further reach out to the FCT Chief Judge to ensure judges were readily available handle electricity cases.