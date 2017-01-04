AEDC promises 120,000 meters for Niger state

Share This





















Electricity consumers in Niger state will receive 120,000 pre-paid meters annually, according to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Head Media and Public Relations, Ahmed Shekarau.

The meters, which will be distributed free of charge only after customers have been enumerated, the facilities will be doled out within a period of five years.

“It is essential to state, however, that a key component of the company’s mass metering project is the enumeration of its esteemed customers to identify certain important variables such as the types of meters required by the various classes of electricity users it serves.

“This enumeration exercise has been underway in various parts of the FCT since February 2016. And it is on record that in areas where the enumeration exercise has been conducted meters are being installed free of charge.

“We plan to commence the enumeration exercise in Niger state before the end of February this year. This is preparatory to the flag off of the free metering project across the state.

“Thus, we urge all our customers in the state to patiently await our mass roll out of meters in their neighbourhoods in a short period from now,” Shekarau said in the release stressing that the AEDC was working hard to satisfy customers not only in Niger State but in other catchment areas.

He recalled that the AEDC has genuine intention going by the fact that it kick-started the pilot scheme of its mass metering project in December, 2015.

“It is also on record that the pilot scheme was kick-started in no other part of the Company’s coverage area than Tunga, which is a part of Minna, the Niger State capital city.

“We pledged to provide at least 120,000 meters every year in five years, and we have kept faith with this annual target last year,” he assured.

