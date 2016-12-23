AEDC to prosecute prepaid meter defaulters

Share This





















By Patrick Andrew

Abuja

Persons found culpable of tampering with the newly installed metering system of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) risk prosecution and jail sentence.

The AEDC’s Managing Director, Engr Ernest Mupwaya, declared yesterday at the formal commissioning of the AEDC’s free mass metering project at the Abuja Investment Company Limited Estate, Apo, Abuja.

According to him, the new metering is designed in a manner that adopts a new technology system that makes it possible for undue tampering with the meter to be detected.

Mupwaya said the AEDC authority would stop at nothing to get even with persons, who are determined to frustrate its revenue generation efforts, noting that it would deploy forensic data to detect undue meter tampering by persons other than its trained professional staff.

He disclosed that the AEDC expended 36 months of meticulous work to get the new metering system designed and ensure that it works to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

“The new metering system has the single, three and maximum demand phases and it can regulate the usage according to the way the consumer can afford to pay units.

“The usage is like that of the cell phone that enables the consumer to budget, regulate and brings convenience in the sense that the consumer does not need to come to queue up at our paying point but can simple access a vendor nearby or use a smart phone to buy units and be automatically re-loaded at the convenience of one’s home,” he said noting that everything has been done to ease the burden of consumers.

The Managing Director said the AEDC, in order to reduce customers’ burden of going to specific places to recharge their units, adopted appropriate technology that collapsed five systems into one as well as created 150 physical paying points.

Already, he said AEDC has numerated 500,000 homes in Abuja and created five websites that consumers could access and purchase units without having to visit any paying point and they could as well use the bank to effect purchase of units.

The AEDC, according to him, sees the metering project as a huge relief as it helps to reduce complaints of estimated and over billing from consumers.

“It is, therefore a big relief that we are harvesting the mass metering project today for residential and other customers who belong to the small power users’ group.

Like this: Like Loading...