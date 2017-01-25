Again, court affirms Dasuki’s bail, adjourns trial till Feb 24

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

An Abuja High Court has again re-affirmed the bail granted former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), and five others in the arm deal trial involving $2.1billion.

Justice Baba Yusuf re-affirmed the bail on Dasuki on the ground that he was entitled to it and having being admitted to same since 2015, when the federal government brought criminal charges against him.

Dasuki and five others were re-arraigned before Justice Baba Yusuf on the criminal charges that were transferred from Justice Peter Affen of the FCT High Court to the new court.

However after the 22-count charge were read to the six defendants and all pleaded not guilty, counsel to Dasuki, Mr. Ahmed Raji, applied to the court to re-affirm the bail granted to the ex-NSA even though he had not been allowed to enjoy same since December 2015.

Raji argued that with the transfer of the case from Justice Affen to Justice Baba Yusuf, the DSS has been separated from the matter, adding that the court record indicated that the ex-NSA aws being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and not the DSS that had been acting as interloper.

The counsel further said the illegal act of interloper should not be used to divest the court of its power to re-affirm the bail granted Dasuki earlier “because he is entitled to it.”

He urged Justice Baba Yusuf to adopt the bail conditions earlier granted Dasuki before Justice Affen and re-affirm same in the interest of justice.

He argued that it was wrong of the prosecution counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, to have objected to the reaffirmation of the bail condition on Dasuki, adding that he (Dasuki) had in his possession a judgement of the ECOWAS Court which, last year, set aside the unlawful detention of the ex-NSA and also imposed a fine of N15 million on the federal government as compensation to his client.

The federal government Counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacob, had informed the court that he had no objection to the affirmation of the bail earlier granted to five other defendants in the trial, but urged the judge not to make any pronouncement or order in respect of the bail for Dasuki since he had not being allowed to enjoy any bail.

“Court must not act in vain, there is no point making an order in vain. Dasuki has been in the custody of the DSS since 2015 and is still there till today,” he said.

However, in his brief ruling, Justice Baba Yusuf said that it is undisputable fact that ex-NSA being the second defendant in the charge was admitted bail in 2015 and that it would be in the interest of justice to re-affirm the same bail irrespective of the action of another arm of the security agencies.

The judge adjourned trial in the matter till February 24.

