Again, Malabu sues FG, Shell, Agip, others over oil bloc

By Vivian Okejeme Abuja Th e Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd, yesterday, fi led another suit at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, challenging the ownership of the biggest oil bloc in Africa, Oil Prospecting Licence OPL 245.

Plaintiff s in the suit are Malabu oil, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Ahmed and Pecos Energy Ltd. Defendants in the suit marked FHC/Abj/ CS/506/2017 are Mr. Kweku Amafegha, Munamuna Seidougha, Amaran Joseph, CAC, Shell, Agip, FG, AGF, Petroleum Minister, and Department of Petrol Resources, 1st to 10th defendants respectively. According to the suit, the plaintiff s want, among other things, “a declaration that the 2nd and 3rd plaintiff s jointly hold 70 percent shareholding in the equity of the 1st plaintiff . “A declaration that the 2nd and 3rd plaintiff s never divested themselves of their respective shoes in the equity of the 1st plaintiff and continue to be shareholders and Directors of the 1st plaintiff .

“A declaration that all the resolutions passed by the purported directors of the 1st plaintiff and all alterations made to the 1st plaintiff ‘s document in its original fi le at the 4th defendant’s offi ce which aff ected and changed the shareholding structure of the 1st plaintiff from 1998 to 2010 being unauthorised, are illegal, null, void and of no eff ect. “A declaration that forms CAC 2 and 7 (Statement of Shares Capital and Return of Allotment of Shares) dated 9th June, 2010 prepared and fi led by one Ayo Ademola purporting to transfer the 2nd plaintiff ‘s 10,000,000 shares in the equity of the 1st plaintiff to one Seidougha Munamuna (2nd defendant), the 6,000,000 shares of one Kweku Amafagha (1st defendant) to Amaran Joseph (3rd defendant) and Hindu’s 4,000,000 shares to the same Amaran Joseph is illegal, null and void same having been prepared and fi lled are without the consent, knowledge and authority of the 2nd and 3rd plaintiff s. Meantime, No date has been fi xed for hearing of the suit.