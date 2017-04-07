Again, PDP stakeholders meeting deadlocked

By Emeka Nze

Abuja

The meeting of stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convened at the instance of the former President, Dr Good luck Jonathan has ended in a stalemate with the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff led group staging a walk out on the gathering for not being allowed to make an opening chairman’s remarks.

Addressing newsmen after his group had staged the walkout, at the main hall of the Shehu Musa Yar Adua Centre, Senator Sheriff stated that his leadership only stands on the proposal of the PDP Reconciliation Committee led by Governor Seriake Dickson, which recommended a unity convention, stressing that he would not be part of any other arrangement in whatever guise.

“The party as at today has one national chairman, which is Ali Modu Sheriff. There is no PDP meeting that will take place under any arrangement that I will not make an opening remark as a national chairman”, Sheriff stressed.

Earlier, Jonathan has attributed the loss of Edo and Ondo states to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in their last year’s gubernatorial elections to the prolonged crisis ravaging the party.

Jonathan stated that the party cannot afford to lose Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states in their forthcoming governorship elections saying that it requires the two factions to make sacrifices.

“We have to remind ourselves that the prolongation of the crisis in our party may have cost us so much in election fortunes, in recent time. The loss of Edo and Ondo gubernatorial elections is still fresh in our memory. It goes without saying that we cannot afford to have a repeat of that in the forthcoming elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states”, Jonathan said.