Agbo blames fatigue for Rangers Confed ouster

Enugu Rangers chief coach Chukwuma Agbo has blamed fatigue for his side’s loss to Zambia’s Zesco United. Th e Nigerian champions fell 0-3 to the Southern African side in Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup playoff second leg at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Th e Flying Antelopes are now eliminated from the Africa’s second tier club competition on a 2-5 aggregate scoreline. A fi rst-half brace by forward John Ching’Andu and Jesse Were solo eff ort ensured the Zambian topfl ight team earned the maximum points. Agbo said his side lost the contest in Enugu because of the tedious and untidy travelling arrangements for the reverse fi xture clash in Ndola. “We lost the match right there in Enugu, we got in here (Ndola) less than two hours, the fatigue did not help matters. “You cannot cheat nature but the pep talk at half time almost worked magic as the team came out stronger before the silly goal.

“We told the players that if Zesco United could come to Enugu to equalise from behind we could do so also. “Zesco United are very athletic and we just could not match them in the circumstance we found ourselves in.

“It’s unfortunate that we failed once again to uplift the hope and aspiration of Nigerians in this competition,” Agbo said Zesco United now progress to the group stage of Africa’s second tier club competition.