Agency suspends director over alleged corruption

By Donald Iorchir

A director with Food Hygiene Initiative of Nigeria (FHIN) has been suspended indefinitely for alleged abuse of office and for encouraging and perpetrating corrupt practices.

The senior pioneer staff of the company identified as Louis James, was sent on compulsory leave when the management discovered that he single-handedly inflated and sold the agency’s employment forms at the rate of N50, 000 instead of the official rate of N5, 000 to desperate unemployed youths.

The Director General of the company, Dr. J. N. Karimu, who disclosed this to Blueprint in Abuja said an internal probe panel has been set up to look into the level of corrupt practices perpetrated by the suspended director who was in charge of Edo state office of the company.

He said the “probe will help the agency determine whether or not to report the matter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to enable the agency recovers the money embezzled by the suspended official”.

The director general, who spoke at the monthly meeting of directors of the agency in Abuja recently warned staff to desist from engaging in distasteful acts that may expose the organisation to public ridicule.

Two directors of the agency, Mr. Towobola Abiodun Adeyinka and Mr. Ben Ojabo, from Oyo and Benue states offices, respectively, thanked the director general for his innovation and visionary leadership and for the initiative in moving the FHIN to greater heights.