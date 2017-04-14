Ahead LG poll, JISIEC to recruit 11, 000 ad-hoc staff

By Muhammad Aliyu

Dutse

Ahead of the July 1, 2017 local government elections, the Jigawa state Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) has said that it would recruit over 11, 000 ad-hoc staff for the conduct of the polls.

Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Ahmed, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday, said after they were recruited, “they will be trained on the processes, conduct of the election, collating of results and handling of sensitive and none sensitive materials.”

According to him, they will also be deployed to all the 287 political wards few days to the conduct of the elections.

Ahmed said he would use his experience to bear to ensure that reliable credible and acceptable elections were conducted.

The executive chairman pointed out that the Commission would partner with election monitors and development partners in order to ensure that a world-class election on July 1, 2017.

He called on the people to use the opportunity given to them by the Constitution and Electoral Law to exercise their civic responsibilities to “go out and elect good leaders” that would improve their lives.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr., Rashed Olatunde, has paid a courtesy visit to the executive chairman of Commission, Alhaji Sani Ahmed, where he pledged to provide adequate personnel before, during and after the elections with a view to ensuring a hitch-free exercise.

In his response, the chairman sought the support and cooperation of security agencies, especially the police, in order to enable the Commission to conduct free and fair elections.