Aisha Buhari canvasses action against heating loss

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has charged medical authorities in the country to ensure the provision of adequate diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services in hospitals across the country, in order to reduce the number of Nigerians with hearing disabilities.

She also stressed the need for the populace to be informed about the availability of such services as loss of hearing does not signify an end to life, and because interventions on hearing loss are available and are cost-effective.

Mrs Buhari made the call at an event organized to mark world hearing day saying citizens must be encouraged to prevent themselves by going for regular screening, and rehabilitating themselves through hearing devices.

Represented by Mrs. Mairo Tanko Almakura, wife of the Governor of Nasarawa state, Mrs. Buhari spoke on the theme of this year’s event “ACTION FOR HEARING LOSS: MAKE A SOUND INVESTMENT”

She drew attention to the fact that taking action is indeed an investment, because hearing loss has economic repercussions, as well as significant impact on the lives of those affected.

Earlier, the President of the Oto – Rhino – Laryngological Society of Nigeria (ORLSON), umbrella organization for Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists, Prof. OGB Nwaorgu advocated that Neonatal Hearing screening should be made mandatory in all health facilities to ensure that babies with hearing loss or predisposed to hearing loss are identified early.

He also identified noise as an increasing source of hearing loss, citing chronic exposure to moderate sounds as very dangerous to the ear. He therefore called for regulation on noise emission, control and abatement, to preserve and maintain public health; specifically citing noise originating from industrial, commercial, domestic, sport, recreational, transportation or similar activities.