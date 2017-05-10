Aisha Buhari conducts health screening for IDPs

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, yesterday conducted a health screening exercise at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Durumi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking at the event, Mrs Buhari stressed the need for women to be conscious of their health, as a precondition for a successful livelihood.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented by the National Coordinator of Future Assured Programme, Dr. Kamal Muhammad Abdurrahman, said women must know their blood pressure and blood sugar, and to check themselves for malaria, sickle cell anaemia, hepatitis, cervical and breast cancers.

“I call on all women to be conscious of their health status; it is through this consciousness that a woman can live a healthy, and therefore a productive life,” she said.

The Future Assured Programme has conducted health screening exercises in five of the six geopolitical zones, and commissioned two mobile clinics for easier access to remote areas.

Hundreds of the IDPs and residents of neighbouring communities benefitted from the screening exercises, while their children were checked for eye as well as Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) infections.

Highlight of the event was the distribution of food, clothing, cosmetic and bedding items to the beneficiaries by wife of the President.