Ajimobi, opposition on collision course

Oyo state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, is under pressure to change his policies which the opposition describes as dictatorial and out of tune with democracy, a development that has been generating hues and cries in the state.

This was how the Association of Progressive Political Parties (APP), Oyo State Chapter, in a release jointly signed by the state chairman, state Secretary and state P.R.O , Mr. David Akinola of Peoples for Democratic Change (PDC), Mr. Oladunni Olaitan of Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP) and Mr. Tolulope Adedoyin, African People Alliance Party (APA), respectively, expressed their displeasure over Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s policies and appointments of aides, recently. The APP also berated the Oyo state governor over what they called “his recent undemocratic appointment of one of his family members and his closest political associates against the overall interest of innumerable APC members in Oyo State”.

According to the opposition members, Ajimobi is driving back the progressive wheel of democratic practices as laid down by his predecessors in the governance of Oyo State. They said: “After appointing his wife as the Chairperson of the Oyo State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, his brother has now been appointed as a caretaker chairman to the detriment of Oyo APC card carrying members who laboured tirelessly to get him his second term governorship ticket”.

The release further describes Ajimobi’s style of governance and democratic practices as selfish and undemocratic, citing his “failures in education, public health care and management and provision of infrastructural facilities to the people of Oyo State.”

There is no doubt saying that Governor Ajimobi, with all these pressures by the opposition against his style of governance and policies particularly the recent inauguration of caretaker committee chairmen for local governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state, is in the centre of a storm again.

But to some, the governor is doing wonderfully well towards making Oyo state great.

Just recently, the Minister of Communication, Barrister Adebayo Shittu described the recent actions of Governor Abiola Ajimobi as an alleged attempt to hijack the All Progressives Congress (APC) structure ahead of the 2019 election in the state, saying, he accepts the governor, just like every other person, as the leader of the party in the state but won’t make him fold his arms when things are not going in the right direction.

The Minister stressed that the Oyo state APC executives had last year sold forms to intending chairmen and when it became obvious they were going to do what the constitution says, by conducting primaries, the governor became agitated,saying,”few months ago, the recognised state executive of the APC in Oyo State sent out notice for people who wanted to contest election to collect forms for primaries. And a lot of people collected forms. What justice would justify their being excluded from this? It will be uncharitable for anybody to accuse the recognised state executive of our party which is seeking to do the bidding of the constitution of our party of any wrongdoings”.

“It is a matter that we all must open our eyes because you only need to be sleeping to allow injustice ‎and oppression to be sustained in a sane society. Before 2019 election comes, I want to believe that the target for all of these ‘bulldozing’ will be to replicate this in the delegate election which I assured you will never happen. We must continue to be forward looking; we must continue to live by the ideals of the founding fathers of our party about democracy, fairness and all inclusiveness rather than just handpicking”.

Barrister Shittu added that “the appointment of zonal leaders or elders’ advisory council for APC in Oyo State is unconstitutional and it is a clear attempt to make the state executive of the party irrelevant. It is so clear. There is no position of zonal leaders in our constitution. We must challenge that because it will be used for sinister motive. The supreme structure for the state is the state executive, representing various parts of the state”.

“The interest of our people must be of utmost priority. What is the motivation for that? Where do you put all our leaders who worked tirelessly for our success in 2015 election? Why do you want to make them irrelevant to people you think will do your bidding. I don’t think it is patriotic.

We have the state executive of the party recognised by the constitution.

With due respect to Mr. Governor, he does not have a role to play than managing the state executive of the party. Symbolically, he is supposed to be the leader because he is a product of the activities and sacrifices of the state executive which harnessed all the resources to ensure that he wins. It is not possible for one person to win; it is our collective efforts.

“But what we are saying is that the governor must respect the wishes of the state executive, particularly if what they are doing is in consonance ‎with the constitution of our party and that of Nigeria. At the national level, there has been no clash between the president and the national executive council of our party.

Today, the state executive of the party is frustrated. Everybody is frustrated! So, what we should be asking is that why are we in this horrible situation? Why must our governor alienate a certain segment of the party apparatus for what he is doing?

The Minister said “by the grace of God, I want to contest for the governorship election in 2019. I don’t want to be handpicked by anybody, I want to contest a primary that if I lose, I will be happy. I can assure you that the primary will be fair. With the national executive of the party that I see and with the symbolic style of President Muhammadu Buhari‎, it will be transparent. If the president will go through primary, why would others be different?

“The governor is the leader of the party in the state. And I am the only Minister from Oyo State, representing the state in the federal executive council. A lot of meetings have been held in this state. The governor never considered inviting me to any of those meetings. I don’t think I am insignificant in the scheme of things in the party. In the last election, I was the chief coordinator in my local government and Saki West had the second largest in the whole of Oke-ogun. As at today, the party is at a stage where the bubble may burst. The only power I have now is to speak out my mind so that perhaps, that will inspire people of like minds.

If I discuss with him with the rate things are going and he says no, will I have the moral backing to come to the open and start talking? For me, I think the party leadership at the highest level should intervene. People are frustrated; these are people who contributed to the emergence of the governor in 2011. If the executive have been doing some things which run foul of the constitution, which I don’t see them doing as I see them as working towards the realization of the objectives of our dear party constitution, I think sentiment should be shared so that we should deal with it altogether. We don’t want the APC to go the way PDP has gone.

It is unfortunate I have to tell you this: the day people went to protest at the governor’s office, thugs were sent to pester people with stones and other dangerous objects. Journalists were there. Is that the kind of democracy we are practising?. Some, who were coming, were waylaid at Moniya. Even in my own Saki town yesterday, after the swearing in of new caretaker chairmen, ‎their thugs descended on people. In fact, the wife of the APC chairman in Saki West is still at the hospital. Why? Because his husband did not support the caretaker arrangement all sent by the new chairman. This is happening in many other towns. Inpunity must stop”.

Governor Ajimobi seems to have incurred the anger of more opposition with the inauguration of caretaker committee Chairmen for Local governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state going by the barrage of criticism greeting to inauguration.

The Socialist Party of Nigeria,(SPN) in Oyo State in its reaction condemned the appointment and inauguration of caretaker committee Chairmen for 55 local governments and local government development council areas in the state, saying, it was “undemocratic and fraudulent”.

SPN in a statement by its Oyo state Coordinator, Comrade Bamigboye Abiodun stressed that “SPN sees the recent appointments of a new set of local council caretakers’ chairmen by the Senator Ajimobi-led government for the fourth times since the inception of the regime in 2011 as a ploy to continue to maintain its autocratic grip and control over the local council resources and funds”.

“No wonder that most of the newly appointed caretaker chairmen are either pliable elements or family members/acolytes of the Governor and his associates who can easily be manipulated or used as rubber stamp of government plan which is usually centred around how the funds and revenues of local councils will continue to be monopolized and diverted for pecuniary interests of the state government without the people being able to decide how funds allocated to the local councils are to be spent”.

The party alleged in the statement that “in the last six years, over N200 billion had accrued to local councils in the state from the federation account” adding that, “this is aside many other counterpart funds from federal government agencies and organisations like Universal Basic Education Council (UBEC). Yet there is nothing to show for these huge resources in terms of practical improvement in the living condition of both the workers and the poor masses at different local council across the state. Instead, the entire local councils and the services they provide in the state are in decrepit conditions”.

According to SPN “for instance, most local and intra-township roads are in terrible state. Most of the public health institutions especially the primary health care services are in terrible conditions, lacking basic facilities to run effective medical services”.

“This is as a result of chronic under funding of health sector. Educational supports such as provision of educational materials like textbooks, note books, chalk, etc., that used to be given by local councils in the past has long been stopped. The most ridiculous is that, local council workers like their counterpart under state ministries are owed salary arrears ranging from 5 to 10months. It is in view of this that SPN sees behind the periodic imposition of a new set of caretaker chairmen by Senator Ajimobi-led government a motive that is far from bringing about effective grass roots development in the state, rather an arrangement to cover-up for its misdeeds and misplacement of funds meant for the development of various local council in the state.

“This is why SPN continue to demand Local government elections that can offer the people at the grassroots the opportunity to elect their representatives and political office holders like the chairmen and chancellors through a democratic electoral system that guarantees equal rights for all political parties”.

In his comment, Oyo state Chairman of KOWA party, Alhaji Olaide Olayiwola minced no word in accusing Governor Abiola Ajimobi of deliberately denying the people of Oyo state the opportunity of electing council Chairmen in the state.

Alhaji Olayiwola emphasized that as far as Kowa party in Oyo state was concerned, there was no basis for Governor Ajimobi to appoint the new caretaker committee chairmen in the state, as the court injunction can only affect the councils in questions and not the whole councils.

“The caretaker arrangement is not good, the governor is denying the people, the court injunction affects only the councils in controversy and not the entire state, why will the governor appoint caretaker chairmen in all the councils but did not appoint for those where there is issue. That means the governor knows what he is doing by not appointing council chairmen in those ones.

It is unfortunate that the governor could go back on his words on council election all in the name of a pending court injunction”.

The Kowa party Chairman declared that if Governor Ajimobi had good intention for the people of the state, he could have organised elections into the councils that were not affected by the court injunctions instead of appointing caretaker chairmen as council bosses.

“It is high time the government change its direction. I want to state that these new LG caretaker chairmen arrangement is to placate people with appointment as if it is Valentine gifts is not good. Tell him that KOWA party and other parties is not in terndem with his policies, the people are not for the projects but the projects are for the people”.

Alhaji Olayiwola while faulting other policies of Governor Ajimobi advised him to formulate “serious policy direction” for Oyo state instead of embarking on story telling.

“It seems the government has lost its sense of governance. Ever since the governor took the oath of office for the second term it has been from one punishment for the people to another. We are now in a state where the propensity to spend has been killed by the government by not paying the workers and not even encouraging local contractors to get job, particularly from the government”he said.

Alhaji Olayiwola added “we saw Ladoja, Akala exercise books, nothing is in the state, when students are still sitting on the floor. Every year, you see budget of restoration, budget of this and that, but nobody is asking about the last year budget, budget appraisal. We are calling the state governor to tell us how does he spend and what does he takes, recently Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai published his salary, let the governor tell us how much he collects and spends. We are calling on the governor to rehabilitate our moribund industries like exercise battery, Leyland and Wire and Cable known as the best, how much will it take the governor to put little money and resuscitate them. We want our government to look at all these avenues, please we want things to be done in that manner”.

Apparently justifying the inauguration of the LGs/LCDAs caretaker Chairmen,Oyo state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Bimbo Kolade while presenting letters of appointment to the 54 Caretaker Chairmen of the Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas on Wednesday said “we want to put it on record that we have acted in accordance with the clearance we got from the House of Assembly. The Executive arm sent 57 names to the state House of Assembly for clearance. It consists of 28 names as Caretaker Chairmen for 28 local government areas and another 29 names for 29 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) recently created by the state. We have given caretaker chairmen of 27 LGAs and 27 LCDAs appointment letters”he said.

The Commissioner added that five LGAs and six LCDAs did not have any nomination due to the ongoing litigation in relation to council delineation and proposed conduct of council polls in the state,saying,“the Caretaker chairmen of Lagelu West LCDA, Asabari LCDA and Irepo LG were not given letters. Also, the four councils in Oyo, namely Oyo West, Oyo East, Atiba and Afijio, as well as Oriire LG in Ogbomoso zone were exempted as no nominee presented due to the ongoing litigation in relation to council delineation and proposed conduct of council polls. The same thing applied to the six newly created LCDAs in Oyo zone and Oriire Local government of the state”.

