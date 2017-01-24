Al-Makura and pursuit of peace in Agatu

Share This





















Ahmed

Tukur

Peace, they say, is priceless, it is in this regard that Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state took it upon himself to ensure not only in Nasarawa state, but that peace also returns to the neighbouring Agatu community in Benue state

Al-Makura has not relented in ensuring that the troubled Agatu community breathes the air of freedom from the crises that engulfed the area due to herdsmen- farmers clash.

He worked tirelessly day and night to restore peace and unity among the warring groups who had hitherto lived for over a century as one family.

Al-Makura has put both financial and human resources to bring lasting solutions to the crises and also set a pace for other communities and states to emulate for peaceful coexistence.

He initiated a peace process between the Agatu community and Fulani herdsmen putting an end to a bitter past.

In order to ensure the return of peace and mutual co-existence, Governor Al-Makura reached out to his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom, on the need to mediate a peace process between the Agatu and Fulani communities in both Nasarawa and Benue states.

His intervention has in no small measure yielded result for the needed peace between people considered to be brothers and one family following his pragmatic style of leadership which is always a manifestation of success.

The Fulani and the Agatu people were known to be living in peace for decades before the ugly incidence that nearly tore the community apart.

Within one month Al-Makura held more than 15 meetings with both Agatu and Fulani in Nasarawa and Benue states apart from countless security meetings to bring lasting solutions to the lingering problem.

Gov. Al-Makura visited Benue state on three occasions within the period of mediation with one of the visits to Agatu community where he charged all parties to forget the past in order to reach an amicable solution to the incessant crises.

Al-Makura said the visit to Agatu was a result of efforts by both Benue and Nasarawa states governments aimed at restoring lasting peace between farmers and herdsmen in the area.

During the visit, Al-Makura had in his entourage both Fulani and Agatu representatives from Nasarawa apart from heads of security agencies from Nasarawa state.

It is a known fact that Al-Makura is a peace loving governor and an embodiment of peace and unity which was one of the reasons that he makes frantic effort to bring peace to the Agatu.

He donated N10 million for the reconstruction of Agatu community and called for understanding between the two groups.

It was this effort that led to return of peace in Agatu With a signed agreement between the Agatu in Benue State and Fulani herdsmen to make peace and forgive each other.

The peace accord also agreed to dedicated routes by both parties for movement of cattle to include Oguto Adanyi – Ogumagbo – Bagana while the two governors will make a case to the Federal Government, donor agencies, development partners, voluntary organizations and philanthropists to assist victims of crises in the affected communities of Benue and Nasarawa states.

Tukur is S.A. Media and Publicity to Governor Al-Makura

