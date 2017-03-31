Al-Makura lauded over infrastructure devt

By Godwin Tyonongu

Abuja

The Nasarawa state Governor, Tanko Al-Makura has been lauded for developmental efforts in Garaku\Kokona Local Government areas of the state.

Councilor for works in the local council, Hon. Auwalu Adamu who spoke to Blueprint noted that since the creation of the state, the incumbent governor has remained the only administration concerned about issues of physical development.

He said that past administrations tried their best in terms of human development by establishing a federal university for the people.

Auwalu recounted how Al-Makura awarded in six months of his administration, a contract for the construction of a major bridge, ‘Bokoko Bridge’ that links Agwada Development Area (ADA) with Odege Area.

According to him, the governor still returned to the Garaku headquarters recently to award a contract of roads, about 5 Kilometers in the town, namely, the chairman South street, Polioce street and the stadium street roads.

He recalled that the governor about a week ago paid compensation to those residents that were affected by Garaku town demolition in the course of the roads construction to the tune ofN20 million.

He said: “last two months, he awarded about 19 culverts around the local government and bridges. The bridges and the contract gulped more than N90 Million only for Kokona; even though the other local governmentsin the state too got theirs. The total amount released for the entire local governments in the state is N780Million.

“Our culvert has reached the stage of completion. The culverts are constructed at Agwan Chiroma Toni road, Agwan Loko Anza road,Haigada,Goni road, Agwan Sadi Bazariye road Munkoro road, Garaku Tudari road, Amba, Arusu, Agada mosque and three bridges at Indo road”.

Auwalu further commended the role of the member House of Assembly, Hon.Daniel Ogah Ogazi, whom he described as a supporter of genuine progress and development during his few months of stay at the house.