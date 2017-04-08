Alamieyeseigha’s property not with Falana – EFCC

Th e Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has denied a report that it had handed over property seized from a former governor of Bayelsa state, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, to a senior lawyer, Femi Falana.

In a statement issued yesterday by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency also denied a claim in the report that Ola Olukoyede, the Chief of Staff to its Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, was seconded from Falana’s chambers. “Our attention has been drawn to a malicious and misleading report trending on the social media platforms that Ola Olukoyede, Chief of Staff , CoS, to Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of EFCC was a staff “seconded” to the Commission from the Chambers of Femi Falana.

“Th e report further alleged that Falana, is a benefi ciary of some of the properties recovered by the Commission from the late Diepreye Solomon Peter Alamieyeseigha, former Governor of Bayelsa state, hence the secondment of Olukoyede to the EFCC.

Th e allegations are not only unfounded, but evil as all the properties recovered from the former governor have been returned to Bayelsa state government. For the record, Olukoyede was not “seconded” to the EFCC by Falana and he has never worked in Femi Falana’s Chambers.

He was head hunted based on his pedigree. Even if he had worked for Falana it may not have mattered as working for Falana is not a criminal off ence in the nation’s statute.

It is also important to state that Falana, not a counsel to the EFCC and has never interfered in the operations of the agency”, the statement added.