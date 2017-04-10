‘Alexis isn’t the only one frustrated’ – Bellerin insists

Alexis Sanchez may be “very expressive” with his emotions, but Hector Bellerin insists the entire Arsenal squad share his frustration. Th e Chilean wears his heart on his sleeve, with it clear for all to see when he feels wronged or upset.

Th ere have been too many displays of emotion in recent weeks, with the Gunners enduring a testing run which has seen serious questions asked of Arsene Wenger and certain members of his playing staff . Alexis is considered to be an on-fi eld leader and a senior fi gure who needs to set the tone for those around him, but Bellerin says he is not the only one who feels down when results take a dip. The Spanish full-back told Arsenal Player: “Sometimes he [Sanchez] is the fi rst one to tell other players when we’re not giving 100 per cent. “He’s a leader, we have loads of leaders in the dressing room but he’s the fi rst one to get frustrated.

“Everyone sees that when he’s not happy he’s very expressive. “Some people don’t show it as much as him, but when we lose or things don’t go well everyone gets frustrated.” Sanchez has done his best to help lift Arsenal throughout the 2016-17 campaign, with 22 goals off ered to the collective cause.

He will be hoping to add to that tally against Crystal Palace on Monday, with the Gunners needing a victory at Selhurst Park to climb back above Manchester United and into fi fth spot in the Premier League table.