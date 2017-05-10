ALGON lauds Zamfara for dialoguing with bandits, cattle rustlers

By Sanusi Muhammad

Gusau

Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Zamfara state chapter, has commended the state government for initiating peace talks with bandits and cattle rustlers as part the measures to address security challenges in the state.

It gave the commendation yesterday in a statement issued by its chairman, Alhaji Bello Dankande in Gusau.

According to the statement, establishing peace talks and raising a reconciliation committee which is headed by the Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, has addressed the problem of security in the state.

It read in part: “Peace has returned in our communities, our people have gone back to their communities and they are leaving peacefully. We have recorded improvement in terms of security in the state, especially in rural communities; our people have now embarked in farming and various businesses.

“Before our people leave their farms, most of our rural markets were closed due to insecurity but today, with Allah’s intervention all these become history.

“Today, all our markets that were closed due to security challenges have were now open, we are therefore thanking Almighty Allah for this blessing.”

The statement therefore commended the Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, and members of his committee over their day to day hard work to ensure they discharged their duty effectively.

It also commended the support, cooperation and contribution given by the security operatives in the state to the exercise which, he said, had played an important role in the success recorded.