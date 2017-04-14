Alicia Keys Singer wins Amnesty International Award

American music star Alicia Keys has won the prestigious Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience Award for 2017.

Alicia Keys has released a statement on her latest award.

“To receive the Ambassador of Conscience award from Amnesty International is a huge honour.

“Especially as an activist, as a woman, here in this world, who is driven to recognise the injustice in the world and recognise the unfairness the inequality, the things that have to change, the ways that we as everyday people, all of us, have a part to play in that. It is one of the most proud moments of my life.

“It encourages me to continue to speak out against injustice and use my platform to draw attention to the issues that matter to me.”

She also said “our conscience is something we are all gifted with at birth, no matter who we are. That little voice that speaks to you and tells you when something is not right, I always use as my guide.

“Since I was a small girl my inner voice would yell at me! Now I just say, OK, what can I do? That is a question we can ask ourselves and then act upon.”

Amnesty International chose Alicia Keys because of her substantial philanthropic work via her non-governmental oil organisation Keep a Child Alive.

Keys co-founded We Are Here Movement which encourages young people to seek change and action against gun violence and criminal justice system.