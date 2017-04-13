Allegations against Andy Uba, mere distractions – Group

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

A coalition of Civil Societies Group yesterday in Abuja took a swipe at those alleging that Senator Andy Uba (APC, Anambra South) is involved in school certificate forgery, describing their action as “uncalled for and mere distraction.”

The group, in a press statement signed by its chairman, Dr. Ajibade Sunday, stated that all the schools attended by the senator were listed in his official profile for the needed investigation and confirmation by any serious-minded Nigerian the reason.

He added that more laughable was the fact that some political jobbers in Anambra state, particularly within the Southern senatorial district of the state, threatened to recall Senator Andy Uba from the Senate on alleged poor performance within the last two years forgetting that Andy Uba as far as the 8th Senate is concerned, is the highest bill-sponsor as symbolised with the award given to him in that respect in November, last year, by the Senate Press Corps.

“To us in the Civil Societies on Movement for Good Governance (CSMGG), all these moves by those that can be rightly categorised as political detractors of Senator Andy Uba, are nothing but mere and futile efforts to get him distracted from his qualitative representation of the people of Anambra South in the Senate and particularly from offering himself to the entire people of the state as credible alternative for the governorship position of the state at the next gubernatorial poll.

“The earlier they realise that all their antics cannot stop a performer and highly focused strategic political player like Andy Uba, the better,” he said.