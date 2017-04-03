Alleged fraud: Resign for investigation, ASUU tells Unilorin VC

By Agboola Bayo

Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ibadan Zone yesterday asked the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Professor AbdulGaniyu Ambali to “honourably resign his appointment” to allow independent investigation of fraud levelled against him.

In a press release made available to newsmen in Ibadan yesterday and signed by Dr. Ade Adejumo and Dr Deji Omole, the union said in the alternative, the Ministry of Education, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences commission (ICPC) should swing “into action in order to avoid insinuation of complicity”.

According to ASUU, the call became necessary in view of the monumental fraud revealed by an investigative reported of “The Nation newspapers which lend credence to the petition the union submitted against the present and past UNILORIN vice chancellors.

“At this point, the union has no option, but to call on the vice-chancellor of UNILORIN to honourably resign his appointment in view of the weight of these allegations, in order to allow for an independent investigation. This is the civilised practice”, it said.

The union claimed that on good authority, the UNILORIN management was allegedly moving staff around the registry and bursary with a view to possibly doctoring and destroying relevant evidences.

“The situation is urgent. As we speak, in the wake of the current exposures, the UNILORIN administration is massively moving staff around in the Registry and Bursary, possibly to be able to doctor or destroy relevant documents! UNILORIN’S regime of lawlessness, corruption and abuse of office has now reached crescendo”.

The union added “this becomes more imperative in the absence of the governing council, whose term had expired, saying the “federal government cannot continue to pretend to be against corruption when it has remained silent on several whistle blowing over allegations of fraud by the present and immediate past Vice Chancellor of UNILORIN”.