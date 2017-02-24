Alleged rent scandal: EFCC probes NASS, FCT’s separate payments

Saraki, Dogara deny

CSO demands arrest, prosecution of suspects

By Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Bode Olagoke and Ezrel Tabiowo, Abuja

Investigators are probing how the National Assembly and the Federal Capital Development Agency made separate payments in respect of official houses for Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and their deputies, without the houses being rented or occupied by the presiding officers.

Preliminary investigations have revealed expenditure running into hundreds of millions on rent and furniture for the Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and their deputies, Ike Ekweremadu and Yussuf Sulaiman Lasun, respectively.

Aside the provision by the National Assembly, investigators are said to have unravelled how the FCDA was made to make payments for official residences for Saraki and other presiding officers of the National Assembly running into N630 million.

A senior operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who confirmed that the commission was investigating the scandal, said the knotty issue from the initial investigation is that none of the purportedly rented houses exists.

“I can tell you the houses do not exist. They just did paper work and monies were paid through cronies which ended up diverted to private pockets,” explained the source.

The anti-graft agency is set to invite suspects linked to the transactions for questioning, Blueprint gathered.

One of the principal suspects set to be questioned over the deal is Senator Dino Melaye, who is also chairman, Senate Committee on FCT. Melaye is alleged to have brokered the deal that saw the FCDA making payments for the houses.

Documents sighted by Blueprint show how companies wrote quotations of the prospective houses to Melaye’s office. The acknowledgment of the quotations, sent variously between January and February, last year, were signed by one Samuel Melaye, said to be the lawmaker’s brother and chief of staff.

Saraki’s spokesman, Yusuph Olaniyonu, had on many occasions denied his boss’ involvement in the scandal, insisting that the Senate president lives in his own house at Maitama.

However, documents obtained by Blueprint show how the FCDA signed a deal with a company, Legendark Consultants for two-year rent on a five-bedroom detached duplex located at Plot 973, Mban Close, off Pope John Paul Street, Maitama, Abuja.

The property, according to the agreement, was rented at N50 million per year on a two-year tenancy, with fees and VAT bringing the total cost to N125 million.

Felix Akpoti, the director of Legendark Consultants, the lessor, signed for his company while Omoniyi Olaloye, an engineer, signed for AMMC, which is under the FCDA.

A separate contract for furnishing of the property was awarded side by side with the rent contract which jerked up the total amount spent on the Senate President’s residence to about N200 million.

A letter of contract award from AMMC to Legendark Consultants, dated 30 March, 2016, showed that Plot 973 was for the Senate President.

“I am directed to inform you that provisional approval has been given for an emergency of contract to your company in line with PPA Section 42 (1b &1f) for rented house for the Senate President in Maitama AO5 (Plot No 973 Mban Close) for two years at the contract sum of N125m only with expiration period of two years,” the letter signed by Ibrahim Ibrahim Gusau, secretary tenders board, read.

The company provided the FCDA with details of a Guaranty Trust Bank account numbered 021211999, with sort code 058083228 and account name Legendark Consultants, for payment.

Meanwhile, a civil society group, The Citizens Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN), which blew the initial whistle on the alleged fraudulent transaction, said it has written to the EFCC demanding for immediate arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the scandal.

The group alleged that some of the affected officials of the National Assembly used phony companies to collect money from the FCDA in the name of rent.

Also obtained by Blueprint is another rent agreement for Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu at Plot 22, Vaal Street, off Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja.

It was described in the rent agreement as a five-bedroom detached duplex with a guest chalet of 3-bedroom boys’ quarters.

It costs N40 million per year for two years, starting from May 7, 2016 and terminating on May 6, 2018.

Again, Akpoti singed for Legendark Consultants, while Olaloye signed for AMMC.

However, the house is unoccupied as Ekweremadu still lives at his personal residence at the Apo Legislative Quarters. Ekweremadu’s office denied he benefited from the purported rent.

Dogara’s media aide, Turaki Hassan last night referred Blueprint to the management of the National Assembly for clarification on payment made by it, but he restated his earlier position justifying the house provided by the FCDA.

Speaking with our correspondent on phone, Olaniyonu, dismissed the alleged involvement of the principal officers of both chambers to defraud taxpayers of their money as recently reported by the media.

He said: “It is falsehood and blatant lies to allege that monies were taken and shared among principal officers. This is another orchestration of political witch-hunt against the National Assembly, and I will not dignify such cheap allegations with a response”.

On his part, Senate spokesperson, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, in a telephone chat with our reporter, blamed the recent allegations on desperate rumour peddlers who he said, were out to tarnish the image of the National Assembly as an institution.