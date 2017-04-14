AMAC-IPDC partners BMM on Kuje market devt

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja Municipal Area Council Investment and Property Development Company (AMAC-IPDC) has signed a partnership agreement with BMM Limited to develop the Kuje ultra-modern market.

Its Managing Director, Alhaji Yakubu Mohammed Adamu, disclosed this yesterday in Kuje area council secretariat during the signing of the partnership agreement with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BMM Limited, Musa Moro’a.

He said AMAC-IPDC “is looking beyond the partnership, adding that the company is taking over the development of many markets around Kuje and Abaji area councils.”

Adamu said: “The partnership is to prove to the people and our area councils that AMAC Investment and Property Development Company, being a company owned by AMAC is up and doing. And we are trying to expand our scope to the entire Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as other states if there is any investment and property development opportunities to expand our scope of generating revenue for the company.

“We will work with the six months projection of BMM Limited and see the possibility of completing the market as scheduled. We will try our best as a company; we know the earlier the better for us.”

Speaking earlier, Moro’a, who expressed confidence in the management of AMAC-IPDC, disclosed that the Kuje ultra-modern market would be fully developed in the next four to six months.

He said the company decided to partner with AMAC-IPDC based on competence and the speedy development of the Kurudu Relocation Market by AMAC-IPDC, “which is about 90% completed in barely six months of commencement of the project.”

“My expectation from AMAC-IPDC is to move at the pace that it used in developing the Kurudu Relocation Market to also develop the Kuje ultra-modern market. I expect them to move may be even higher.

“We have facilities such as Police station, banking hall, fire service, and all the basic infrastructures that any modern market requires. So, AMAC-IPDC involvement is going to aid the fast growth of the market and even the construction also.”