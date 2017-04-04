AMAC moves to revive Utako Modern Market

By Godwin Tyonongu

The lack o infrastructure weighing down the Utako ultra-modern market under the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) would soon be a thing of the past.

According to the information made available to blueprint, the AMAC chairman, has gone round the market and taken stock of all the loop holes even as he is “making frantic efforts to address the deplorable situation once and for all”.

The market manager, Dauda Abubakar, in a chat without reporter disclosed that the chairman who had “listening ears had swung into action by ensuring that the main gates, the fence, drainages and other features were given a face-lift of a modern market.”

“Work will soon commence on the market; it’s a matter of time then you will see a befitting look. The chairman came and went round the market. He is not a chairman that sits down to hear things,” he said.

Dauda noted that the major issue the market management had been confronted with was leadership tussle among the traders.

He, however, assured that the “issue has been suspended pending when things are in order for an election to be conducted and a leader will emerge on the will of God.”

While accounting for his stewardship, Dauda mentioned sanitation and conflict resolution as the main stay of his administration.

On the presence of task force in the ultra-modern market, he explained that it was just in line with what obtained in any other market across the country, adding that their role basically was to instill peaceful conduct and adherence to law and order by both the traders and those that patronise the market.

“When you see them going about, the people with even bad intention get afraid; they are on the payroll of the authorities and it has reduced the rate of unemployment too.

“Utako Market is a modern one, for one to be recruited to work in the task force, you must apply, be interviewed before employment; there’s no issue of drop-out being engaged as it is done in other local markets because this market is an ultra-modern one.”