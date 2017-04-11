Ambode lauded over achievements

By Tope Musowo Lagos

Former member of the National Assembly, representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon yesterday commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State over his achievements in offi ce in less than two years, saying that the Governor is positively projecting the image of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with sterling performance.

Speaking at the inauguration of Lagos Mainland Chapter of Liberal Minds Grassroot Forum (LMGF), a thinktank group within the APC, Solomon said the result of the performance of Governor Ambode was evident to all, as all parts of the State had been positively touched in the transformation agenda and inclusive governance approach of the present administration.

Solomon, who is the Life Patron of the group, said it was worthy of note that the massive development being implemented by the governor cut across all sectors and sections of the State, adding that Governor Ambode deserved to be commended for his great eff orts at moving the state forward.

He said: “We are happy that Governor Ambode is doing a lot in Lagos State. Our Governor has not disappointed us. He (Ambode) will be two years in offi ce on May 29, 2017, and he has done so well. “Th is group that we are here to inaugurate today is about projecting the image of our party and the Governor is projecting the image of our party very well with his sterling performance.

“Th ere is no Local Government in the State that has not been touched. Infact, there is no longer rural area in Lagos State as the Governor has transformed everywhere, I mean everywhere. Just few days back, we were at Alimosho to commission a bridge and network of roads in the area.

“Th e development is not limited to infrastructure alone but every sector including health, education, security, among others, have been positively touched,” Solomon said.

He congratulated members and leaders of LMGF, saying that his decision to associate with the group was because its vision is fi rmly rooted in the APC, which among other things, is the progress of the country and wellbeing of the people.