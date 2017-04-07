Ambode tasks UBEC on education standard

As the quarterly meeting of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) hosted by Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has challenged the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to play useful role in giving quality policy direction that would guide commissioners of education to improve standard.

Th e governor gave the advice when UBEC members paid him a coutesy call at the end of the 18th quarterly meeting of the commission, hosted by the state government. Ambode who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule noted that the task of achieving quality education at primary and Junior Secondary Schools levels in the country, rested on useful advice and quality policy guideline.

He stated that since primary and junior secondary are the foundation upon which higher education excellence rested, it was important for the commission to prioritise “useful educational policies that can promote the growth of quality education and bring the standard of education in the country at par with other leading countries of the world.

“Since state governments depend largely on your advice and quality policy direction for the implementation of our programmes, especially in primary and junior secondary schools, it is essential to, from time to time, review policies and give useful advice and quality policy guidelines that can help us to implement sustainable educational programmes”.

Ambode described the theme of the 18th quarterly meeting of the commission: “Model Colleges: Promoting Quality and Excellence in the Basic Education Sub-sector in Nigeria” as appropriate. He stated that his administration has commenced construction of new model colleges that would stand the test of time in terms of infrastructures and modern learning equipment in the three senatorial districts of the state.

He added that the state government committed huge amount to education in the 2017 budget so as to enhance successful implementation of high profi le educational policies. Earlier in his opening remarks, the Executive Secretary (UBEC), Dr Hamid Boboyi, had stated that the commission paid the visit in recognition of the landmark achievements made by the governor in the state.