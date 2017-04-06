AMCON accused of cannibalising Arik aircraft to provide spares for Aero

Stories by Ime Akpan Lagos

Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has been accused of allegedly cannibalising Arik Air aircraft, a Bombardier Dash 8Q400 aircraft to provide spare parts for Aero fl eet. It was gathered that an engine of the Bombardier marked 5N-BKV was removed and fi xed on aero aircraft.

It was further learnt that it was the second engine of the aircraft that was removed in a lease agreement in which Aero would be paying Arik $25,000 a month until the engine was returned to Arik. “Th e agreement term that Aero has to pay $25,000 a month for the engine is exploitative and against the interest of Arik because in other parts of the world when this lease arrangement is done the airline pays for the engine per hour, pays for maintenance reserve for the engine.

Th is was not done in the so-called lease between Arik and Aero,” said a source. Beside the engine, it was also gathered that some other parts were removed from the aircraft. “You cannibalize Arik aircraft and give the parts to Aero. It is not only that engine that was taken away but other parts were taken away. Th e engine taken away is engine number two.

“Since AMCON took over Aero fi ve years ago, its debts have increased and its fl eet depleted. Th ey talked about corporate governance but under that corporate governance Aero has not improved; rather its existence is being threatened. “When AMCON took over Arik, the airline had 15 serviceable aircraft but AMCON claimed they were 10.

Now, from that 10, Arik has four aircraft. Th e new management owes all fuel markers N450 million,” said the source. An offi cial of Aero who spoke anonymously acknowledged the engine lease saying the deal is a legal and an international practice. He added that the airline could have leased the engine from any other airline in the world, but it decided to take that of Arik because the money being paid would remain in the country