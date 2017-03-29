AMCON recovers N681bn debts – MD

Th e Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has recovered over N681.5billion from chronic debtors in the last six years of its operation, its Managing Director, Ahmed Kuru, said in Abuja yesterday. Mr. Kuru, who made the disclosure at an interactive session with Judges of the Federal High Court, said the amount was recovered from the debtors in form of cash, properties and shares.

He said most of the recoveries were made possible through court-sanctioned settlements or outright judgment. Mr. Kuru revealed that AMCON had at least N1.7 trillion worth of assets under litigation across the country, adding that “this underscores the need for an eff ective resolution mechanism through the courts’’. AMCON was primarily established to tackle the issue of non-performing loans from the books of banks and to restructure such banks. It has special powers to ensure that recalcitrant debtors are unable to deploy legal technicalities to slow the pace of legal process.

