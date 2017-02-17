AMCON Took over Arik Air For The Airline Company’s N352.5bn Debt

Following the sack of the management of Arik airline last Thursday, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) yesterday, while speaking on the financial state of the airline and the reason behind its take-over action, disclosed that Arik Air was neck deep in debts to the tune of N352.5 billion.

Making the shocking revelation yesterday, the Managing Director of AMCON, Mr. Ahmed Kuru, told the committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, that contrary to earlier claims, the troubled airline owes the agency N147 billion.

He disclosed that among other monies borrowed, the airline was indebted to local banks to the tune of at least N165 billion, and foreign debts standing at $81 million, one whose naira equivalent was placed at approximately a bit over N40 billion.

He also told lawmakers who are members of the committee that the airline owes over 2,000 staff seven months’ salary arrears. He said: “Despite all the things we have done to ensure that Arik Air stays in business. But they have not done their part in their own obligations. Arik Air owes up to seven months salaries to workers.

“We are talking to people to see how they can acquire the airline. They came. But when they saw the records of what was on ground, they decided to suspend everything, pending when we will resolve some of the issues bedeviling it.

“We have deployed people there to manage it, pending when we can stabilize it and then bring in investors to take over. We discovered that out of the 30 aircrafts of the airline, only about 10 were functional. Some of rituals.

them were not in Nigeria. They have refused to meet all their obligations, even the insurance payment. They did not even have money to buy aviation fuel.”

On their part, the lawmakers lauded the initiative of AMCON, but noted that it acted belatedly. Chairman of the committee, Senator Rafui Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of other lawmakers, likened what he described as “the mess in the airline” to the alleged fraud perpetuated by the immediate past National Security Adviser (NSA), Mr. Sambo Dasuki.