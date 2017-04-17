Aminu Kano: Rebel with a cause

If the scope of Nigeria’s development is to be taken into consideration since the demise of its pioneering political leaders it would be realised that there is nothing tangible to showcase or be proud of either in the political or social realms. Th e only perceptible change is the extent of institutional decay, while leaders were engaged in constant motion without any movement. Th e political scene was dominated by erratic soldiers while economic activities were dictated by local agents of multinational corporations.

Several years after, Nigerian politicians have learnt nothing about their vile conducts which have been responsible for the incursion of the military into politics; they have also forgotten nothing about their reprehensible styles of leadership.

Even though numerous vices such as nepotism, tribalism, embezzlement and corruption have thrived in the fi rst republic, political leaders like Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello and Aminu Kano vehemently condemned and rejected them, unlike the present crop of leaders whose actions and disposition gave them unrestrained impetus to blossom. Th at was because the fi rst leaders were diff erent and innovative, determined to foster rapid development. Th ey were steadfast, committed and dedicated to the cause of their people.

Th at was not so with their successors who indulged in the luxury of corruption, propelled by irrepressible desire to accumulate ill-gotten wealth. Consequently Nigerians have been burdened with such unfortunate situation and could not overcome it despite many strenuous eff orts.

No progress, no respite and no redeemer, except occasional soothing succour which comes in form of divine providence. It appears this ill-fated state of aff airs will persist unless and until political leaders have relinquished their contemptible habits which actively encourage tribalism and religious bigotry as a disgraceful means of dividing the people in order to perpetrate their heinous designs. Such retrogressive strategies have prevented the emergence of genuine political parties that can fi rmly and resolutely oppose government’s unpopular policies and actions.

It is precisely because of this the masses of this country are lamenting the profound absence of revolutionary politicians like Malam Aminu Kano that had continuously and courageously challenged detestable government policies. His death on April 17, 1983 had created a vacuum that was, and is still diffi cult to fi ll.

He was a colourful and charismatic politician whose magnetic personality had charmed his fanatical followers who held him in high esteem with unparalleled reverence. He was the cynosure of the downtrodden and extremely dreaded by unjust leaders and rulers. He was astute, perceptive, upright and truthful.

He detested injustice and was quick to appreciate and reward righteous deeds and decisive in denouncing unwarranted or unreasonable actions. Malam Aminu was an active defender of the rights of women and children and an avid advocate of the interests of the powerful and the rich as well as weak peasants (talakawa) and defenceless masses. He was always at the forefront in sustained struggles to ensure the freedom of his despondent people against the oppression of tyrannical rulers. As a leader of the defunct Northern Elements Progressive Union, NEPU a fi ery opposition party popular with the mass of unemployed youth and repressed segment of the society, Malam Aminu pushed for a comprehensive change in the relationship between emirs and the colonial masters who empowered the former to use repressive forces such as local police, judiciary, and prison offi cials to intimidate political opponents.

Although these changes did not manifest during the NEPU days, they came into eff ect during the successive military regime. Similarly, in 1976, the military government of General Olusegun Obasanjo further ended the emirs’ stranglehold over local administration NAs (native authorities) by introducing a reform that ushered in the local government system under which the people elect a chairman and councillors to take charge of the local councils in the newly created local government areas out of the vast territories administered by the emirs and chiefs.

Malam Aminu had always been a rebel with a cause. As a member of General Yakubu Gowon’s Federal Government he had on several occasions expressed intense distaste for policies which he said had no relevance to welfare of the people, except for the promotion of special concern for maintaining the forces that support the military junta. In fact Malam Aminu Kano lived as a conscience of the nation, or a whistle-blower, exposing wrong doing especially within the government circles. Now thirty years after his death Nigeria was faced with acute dearth of upright and righteous people that can take on the government by publicly criticising its policies and actions in a constructive manner for positive results. It is doubtful if a politician of Malam Aminu’s class and style is found from among the rank and fi le of Nigeria’s leaders who will replicate his commendable struggles aimed at improving the welfare of the people.

He urged governments to stamp out unemployment, ensure housing for all and eradicate hunger in the country. Malam Aminu was truly a great revolutionary icon whose life had impacted positively on the downtrodden people, and those oppressed into submission by the harsh treatments meted out by heartless leaders