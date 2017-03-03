Andy Uba dragged to court over £1.9m debt

By Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

Andy Uba, a senator representing Anambra South, was yesterday dragged before Justice Sylvester Origi over alleged refusal to pay the sum of £1.9 million debt.

A private investigator, based in the United Kingdom, Evang. Victor Uwajeh, in a suit filed before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), through his lawyer, Mr. Anthony Agbonlahor, accused Uba of non-payment of his professional fees for services rendered by him pursuant to his two power of attorneys dated December 28, 2012 and January 5, 2013.

The plaintiff accused Uba of being an impostor in relation to his academic credentials.

In the suit marked CV/2063/16, the plaintiff told the court how Senator Uba forged his West African Examination Council Certificate (WACE) results, as well as his Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, and several other academic credentials.

According to him, Senator Uba engaged his services for an assignment in United Kingdom Border Agency and in the United States of America.

He said in order to make the work easier for him, Uba gave him the data pages of his American and Nigerian passports.

“The American passport has number: 447634761 which expire February 28, 2018 while the Nigerian passport has: A04241210 and it is to expire September, 2017,” he said.

He added that he had to travel to America several times and engaged the services of a lawyer who was mandated to attend every court session in the US to dispose off a warrant of arrest and eventually settle the case which was instituted by the US government against Senator Uba.

The FCT High Court in Abuja stated that the case against the defendant in the US “court relates to his property at 7012 N. LA Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, California, constituting a health hazard as the building was dilapidated and over-grown with weeds, reptiles and insects.”

“Despite being served notices to abate the nuisance, the defendant refused. The house was being inhabited by one of his wives and other family members even in that appalling state,” the plaintiff said.

Uwaje explained that he successfully discharged his obligation to the defendant in relation to the case referred to, but had not been paid his fees.

At the resumed proceedings before Justice Sylvester Origi, yesterday, the matter could not go on because the defendant did not file his statement of defence.

The judge, however, adjourned the matter till April 27, 2017 to enable Senator Uba to file his statement of defence.