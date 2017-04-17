Angry dad ‘chopped off 15-year-old’s penis and gouged out eyes

An angry dad chopped off a 15-year-old boy’s PENIS and gouged out his eyes – because he thought the lad was sleeping with his daughter, the victim’s family claim.

Th e teen was rushed to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, where medics were able to save his life – but he was left blinded by the horrifi c attack. Th e incident came to light on Tuesday after the boy’s family claimed the girl’s family were responsible, and demanded action against them.

Th e young lad’s dad claimed the girl’s father and three of his friends kidnapped the boy and attacked him – because the girl’s dad thought the pair were having a fl ing. He claimed: “Th e girl’s dad and his accomplices kidnapped our son from his school and took him to a deserted place near Ravi river.

“Th ey brutally chopped off his sexual organ and pricked his eyes in revenge, and then fl ed.” Th e teenager was found bleeding profusely by a passerby, who took him to hospital.

Th e incident is being investigated by Lahore Police, who have arrested all the accused in the case. Senior police offi cer Haider Ashraf said: “We will submit the report of the case after completing investigation.” Missouri girl’s excrement excitement leads to ‘poop’ birthday party A pair of Missouri parents said they decided to “embrace the weird” and give their 3-year-old daughter her requested birthday party theme: poop. St. Louis mom Rebecca said she and her husband weighed their options after Audrey, 3, asked for her birthday party to have the theme of poop, one of the toddler’s favorite subjects of discussion. “She just happens to really, really love poop.

Every time the subject of her party would come up she said she wanted poop balloons and a poop cake,” Rebecca told Scary Mommy. “For months, every time we mentioned her party, Audrey requested ‘poop balloons and a poop cake,'” Rebecca told Th e Huffi ngton Post. “I tried suggesting other themes, but she always insisted on poop.” Rebecca said after some discussion she and her husband decided to “embrace the weird.” “One night I said to my husband, ‘What if we just make it poop?’ He said she would love it. I do think we sometimes make the parties about impressing other adults, but this party was Audrey’s party, so we decided to make it something she would love.”

Rebecca said she and Audrey had birthday costumes modeled after Apple’s smiling poop emoji, as well as poop emoji balloons and a cake. Th e mother said she created her own “Pin the Poop in the Toilet” game for the celebration.

Th e party also featured a poopshaped pinata fi lled with Tootsie Rolls and Hershey’s Kisses. Th e parents said Audrey’s party was a big hit with guests. “I expected the grandparents to question it, but they all just laughed when I told them,” Rebecca said. She said Audrey has always had an excitement for excrement.

“I have no idea where the poop obsession comes from,” she said. “But yes, it is real and it shows up every single day.” Th e toddler has appointed herself the home’s “poop detective,” her mom said. “Our dog once pooped in the house while we were gone. Now every time when we walk in the house Audrey says she’s the ‘poop detective’ and has to go look for it,” Rebecca said.

“I don’t think it ever even occurred to her that poop was a funny theme for a party,” she said. “When you’re older, you have plenty of people trying to dictate what’s cool and what’s not. Right now, I love that she just likes what she likes. Th at’s why we decided to embrace the weird now.