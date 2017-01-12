Anonymous cowards!

Share This





















By Mohammed Said

The emergence of the social networks is a good development for the spread of information and knowledge. The Internet has brought us conveniences that give us instant access to information, events and news. However, despite the advantages of the Internet, I am worried about how some criminals join the social networks with fake identities to commit mischief.

And the most worrisome is that you cannot trace the addresses of these identity thieves. As a result of the irresponsible use of social networks such as whatApps, some criminals have invaded the system to spread lies in the name of innocent and identifiable public figures. Alhaji Mohammed Abacha is the latest victim of these fraudsters who have used WhatsApp in his name to attack President Buhari.

In a recent WhatsApp post, one anonymous criminal group published a malicious falsehood against Mohammed Abacha entitled: “Mohammed Abacha To Buhari: You Are The Change We Don’t Need.” This publication was utterly false and malicious. The publication called President Buhari unprintable names, using a language only criminal gangs could deploy to destroy people’s reputation.

The President occupies the highest public office and no responsible politician like Mohammed Abacha could have said that “Aside from doing nothing for others, he has not even improved himself since his exit from office” to describe Buhari. This kind of language could only have come from people without discipline and good upbringing. Mohammed Abacha regards President Buhari like his father, and therefore, he could not have used such unwarranted and irresponsible language to attack Buhari just like that.

Since the end of the 2015 elections, Mohammed Abacha has not granted any interview to anybody or issued any statement making a political statement directly or through anybody or group.

The entire Abacha family perceives Buhari as their father. It is therefore unimaginable to expect such kind of stupid and reckless language coming from Mohammed Abacha. It is very malicious to go on the Internet to maliciously attack the President and then attribute it to an innocent person who knew nothing about the rubbish being circulated on whatsApp.

Ordinarily, one would have ignored the publication of this rubbish against the President in the name of Mohammed Abacha. This malicious character assassinators are a bunch of cowards who cannot claim the authorship of the nonsense they wrote. Freedom of speech should not be mistaken for the liberty to maliciously accuse others using fake identities. Only cowards and criminals would put out stupid stuff and then attribute them to innocent persons or individuals.

As I have argued previously, the Internet is a great platform for the spread of ideas. But it is unfortunately being used by criminals to publish libelous materials against others. The whatsApps is widely popular among ordinary Nigerians because it is cheaper, but my concern has nothing to do with its cheapness. I am concerned about how irresponsible people are using the social media platform to publish rubbish against innocent individuals. You cannot use freedom of speech by using someone else’s name to attack the reputation of others. Freedom of speech does not mean the criminal abuse of freedom. The Internet platforms like WhatsApp should introduce stricter control to stop criminals and other irresponsible people from abusing free speech by using other people’s name to engage in reputation assassination.

With no ethics and any restraining influence, criminals and other fraudsters have invaded the social networks to publish irresponsible stuff and trash against people by using other people’s names. This goes beyond the definition of free speech. In fact, freedom of speech doesn’t give anybody the liberty to attack other people’s reputations or publishing rubbish in someone else’s name.

These criminals are taking advantage of the loopholes in the Internet regulations to malign innocent people. WhatsApp should create stricter regulations that would make it impossible for criminals to use the system with false identities to publish malicious materials against innocent people. It is highly embarrassing to write rubbish against the President and then attribute it to Mohammed Abacha simply because the social media regulations are into watertight enough to check the abuse of the system by criminals.

Said wrote from No. 17C Fagge Ta Kudu, Kano.

