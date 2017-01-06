Another Chibok girl rescued with six-month-old baby

Share This





















Recovery rekindles hope – Buhari

By By Abdullahi M. Gulloma and Musa Umar Bologi, Abuja

The Nigerian Army, yesterday confirmed the rescue of another Chibok school girl, Rakiya Abubakar, with a six-month-old baby, about three months after 21 of the kidnapped girls were rescued.

One other was also rescued some two months ago, bringing the total to 23.

Army spokesman, Brigadier-General Sani Usman, confirmed the development yesterday via a WhatsApp account operated by his office.

Usman responded to enquiries made by journalists on the matter.

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists, discovered one of the abducted Chibok School girls, Rakiya Abubkar, with her six- month- old baby,” he said.

“According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok. She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th

April, 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno state government.”

Unverified sources said the girl was found near Damboa town, 85kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Damboa is one of the border towns leading to Sambisa Forest.

The girl was said to have been found by a joint patrol team of soldiers and operatives of the Civilian-JTF.

Boko Haram insurgents on April 14, 2014, abducted nearly 300 school girls from their dormitory in Chibok town.

A handful of the girls managed to escape while being taken away in a vehicle. About 209 of them were held in captivity for over two years.

The first girl to be rescued was Amina Nkeki, who was found in 2016 with a baby alongside a man she said was her husband.

Boko Haram insurgents later released 21 girls in a deal with the government, brokered by the Red Cross and the Swiss government.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the Rakiya’s recovery, describing it as a hope renewal. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said the recovery raised renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.

The President also commended the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya, and urged them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa Forest of terrorists.

He assured that the federal government would continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in the country.

