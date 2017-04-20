Another milestone in our administration – Gaidam

Address by His Excellency, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Gaidam FCNA, FCPA, The Executive Governor of Yobe state, on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of Alhaji Saleh Abubakar, Head of Service, newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Barrister Saboli Muhammed Gwio-Kura, Hon. Alhaji Baba Gishiwari, member, Judicial Service Commission and Alhaji Ali Garga Bulama, member Fiscal Responsibility Board on Wednesday 19th April 2017.

Protocols

Ladies and Gentlemen

We have just witnessed the swearing–in ceremony of the Head of Service, Alhaji Saleh Abubakar, the newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Barrister Saboli Muhammed Gwio-Kura now assigned to the State Ministry of Justice, Honourable Baba Gishiwari, Member Judicial Service Commission and Alhaji Ali GargaBulama, Member Fiscal Responsibility Board.

2. Your Excellencies, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, the appointment and subsequent swearing in today of the Head of Service, a Permanent Secretary, Member of the Judicial Service Commission and that of Fiscal Responsibility Board, marks yet another very important milestone in the annals of the history of our administration. Today’s event will further reinvigorate the administrative machinery in the State, strengthen the promotion of rule of law, equity, justice, accountability, transparency, and probity in the conduct of government business. It will further serve as a step forward towards entrenchment of our reform programmes in all sectors of our State economy.

3. Let me take this opportunity to express our profound appreciation and gratitude to the immediate past Head of Service, Alhaji Dauda Yahaya mni for the numerous selfless services he rendered, his dedication, sacrifice and commitment demonstrated over the years for the progress and development of our beloved State.

In view of the positions he held in the defunct Borno and later Yobe State which include the first Clerk of the Yobe State House of Assembly, Director-General in various government establishments, Honourable Commissioner, Permanent Secretary, Acting Secretary to the State Government and later Head of Service, it is my considered opinion that his immense contributions will continue to be remembered. We appreciate the services rendered and urge him to continue to offer meaningful suggestions and advice deemed appropriate on any matter as a step to further move our State forward.

4. May I at this point congratulate and welcome on board the new appointees who moments ago have taken oaths to serve in various capacities. I am glad to state that, Alhaji Saleh Abukabar had impressive record of service before his appointment to present position as Head of Service and it is this yardstick which informed my approval of his appointment. Saleh Abubakar, a holder of Bsc.

Political Science, started his working career with the defunct Borno State in 1983. He later joined the services of the Federal Ministry of External Affairs (now Foreign Affairs) in 1984. He re-joined the service of the former Borno State in 1989 and with the creation of Yobe State on 27th August 1991 he was deployed to Yobe State and rose through the ranks to the position of Deputy Permanent Secretary Administration between 2006 to 2007 when he was appointed Permanent Secretary/Chief of Staff Government House. He was appointed Head of Service on 5th April 2017.

5. The new Permanent Secretary, Barrister Saboli Muhammed Gwio-Kura on the other hand started his working career in the then Borno State Ministry of Justice in 1987. With the creation of Yobe State, he was deployed to Yobe State, Ministry of Justice as a State Counsel II in charge of Legal Drafting Department. In 1992, he was posted to the State House of Assembly as Legislative Drafts man. In 1993, he was deployed to Yobe Investment Company where he served as Manager Legal and Secretarial Services and later Acting Company Legal Adviser. He also served as Secretary and legal Adviser, State Housing Corporation, Deputy Solicitor-General, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Deputy Permanent Secretary Parastatals. In 2007 when the office of the Deputy Permanent Secretary was abolished, he was posted to Ministry of Justice as Director Legal Drafting, a position he held till his present appointment

6. Hon. Baba Gishiwari, I believe requires little or no introduction as he is a versatile politician and twice served as legislator in the State House of Assembly. He was also elected to the House of Representatives to represent Fika/Fune Federal constituency. Ali GargaBulama on other hand served both the defunct Borno State and later Yobe State in various capacities as one of the longest serving Directors-General and retired as a Permanent Secretary late in 2016. The appointments therefore of all the four individuals are well deserved being public figures who are noted for their concern for the progress of the State, promotion of welfare of the citizens, hard-work, proven integrity, resilience and selflessness among other outstanding qualities.

7. Considering the track records of Saleh Abubakar while serving as Chief of Staff, Government House, specifically his innovativeness which culminated in changing the face of the Government House, I am optimistic that I have made the right choice. In discharging his duties, the Head of Service as the highest ranking civil servant is saddled with the responsibility of providing leadership and direction to all Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the State. The office of the Head of Service is also the custodian of ethics, ethos, traditions and conventions of the public service.

8. As the overriding objective of the public service is to achieve and maintain an institution that is well structured and organized, I charge the Head of Service to further reposition all staff in the State civil service to possess the right skills; attitudes and motivation to enable them to perform their work effectively and efficiently. It should be noted that the civil service should be proactive and value driven organ that is always expected to deliver timely and quality service to the people of the State in line with the vision of our administration.

9 It therefore behoves on the new Head of Service to remember that the tasks before him are enormous and challenging. I however, have no doubt in my mind that owing to his wealth of experience, exposure, and records of performance in the past, he will be able to discharge his duties to the satisfaction of all. We also expect the other appointees to work relentlessly to justify the trust and confidence reposed in them by the Government and good people of Yobe State.

10. They should note that their actions should always be in conformity with the Oath of office and Oath of Allegiance they have just taken. May I call upon all our citizens particularly the civil servants, the public and political office holders already on ground, the Chief Executives of Boards and Parastatals among other stakeholders to continue to give the new appointees the necessary support, assistance and cooperation to enable them to discharge their official duties successfully.

11. In conclusion, I wish to congratulate the new appointees over their well-deserved appointments once again. I wish them successful tenure of office. I equally pray to the Almighty Allah to guide, give them wisdom and strength to discharge their singular and collective duties effectively and efficiently. Furthermore, I urge all our citizens to continue to pray for peace and improved security in Yobe State, the North-East and the Nation at large. We should pray for good health for all our people, speedy development and prosperity of our State and pray for more beneficial rains and bumper harvest in the forthcoming rainy season and many more years to come.

12. Finally, I thank all the distinguished invited guests, our friends and well-wishers who have come from far and near to grace this occasion and for making it lively and memorable one. I also pray Almighty Allah to grant them all journey mercies to their respective destinations and abodes.

Thank you for your attention and May the Almighty Allah bless us all. Amin.