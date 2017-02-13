Another pro-Buhari mega rally for major cities

Share This





















By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

A coalition of pro-Buhari organisations on the platform of Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria (SGGN) has said it is mobilising Nigerians across all walks of life to come out for a mega rally tagged “I Support President Buhari” to be held across the major cities of Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna and Kano this week.

According to the organiser of the event, such show of support becomes necessary to a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari for “doing the right things.”

In a statement signed yesterday in Abuja, the co-convener, Comrade Moses Abdullahi, said the support rally for President Buhari would take place in Abuja on Tuesday and Thursday, Kaduna, and Kano on Wednesday, while it would end on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement read in part: “Nigeria, our beloved country, the greatest black nation on mother earth has been a shadow of itself for the past 16years. As a people, we witnessed the systemic looting & raping of our collective resources & consciousness by a few, with far reaching psychological damages which has rendered us bitter, bruised, battered & hopeless.

“Nigeria, today, is a nation undergoing re-birth; a people seeking a new path to higher attainment; a diverse community where a new awakening of self discovery can bring about a better economy for us all.”

Continuing, it read: “We have a leader who we all know is different. We know he will not steal our resources. We know he will not sleep until things are made right for us and our children. We know he means well. What then must we do to help get it right faster?

“We must support President Muhammfu Buhari because with him, it can only get better. Our economy today is in chaos not because of him, but because of the lies and deceit of 16 years he inherited. PMB is not out for quick fix measures, he is out to make sure the foundation of this Change is well laid such that even in the next 100years, we will never suffer what we have gone through before today.

The pains & agony of today are temporary. If we rally round PMB and support him, we will ensure all the enemies of our progress and agents of corruption (who only want thing to continue like before) will be shamed and exposed.”

While calling on all Nigerians, “especially those who believe in what the president stands for, to come out enmasse to show their undying love for the Buhari-led government,” the organiser said: “No matter your tribe, religion or political affiliation, this is about our collective interest. It’s about our future. It’s about our country Nigeria. It’s about doing the right thing.”