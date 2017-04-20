Anti-graft war: Buhari shocks Babachir, NIA boss, orders probes

It’s a welcome dev’t – Senate

SGF, embarrassment to APC govt – BoT member

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma, Taiye Odewale, Bode Olagoke, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. David Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke.

Babachir was suspended over allegations of violations of law and due process in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE), Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a statement.

Adesina said the NIA boss was suspended over discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, which the NIA has laid a claim.

He said the President has set up a three-man committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and made up of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to conduct the two investigations.

The committee is to submit its report to the President within 14 days.

On the recovered funds by the EFCC, Adesina said the committee was to enquire into the circumstances in which the NIA came into possession of the funds, how and by whose or which authority the funds were made available to the NIA, and to establish whether or not there had been a breach of the law or security procedure in obtaining custody and use of the funds.

He said the President had directed that the most senior Permanent Secretary in the SGF’s office and the most senior officer in the NIA should act during the period of the investigations.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday had a meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, barely an hour after the announcement of his suspension.

The following conversation ensued between the SGF and State House correspondents:

Reporters: Your suspension has just been announced. How will you react to the development?

SGF: Who announced it?

Reporters: The Presidency

SGF: Then ask them. Why are you asking me? Who is the Presidency?

Reporters: Have you been informed of the suspension?

SGF: By who? About what. What about you? Have you been informed?

Reporters: Yes sir.

SGF: By who?

Reporters: By the Presidency, sir.

SGF: I have not seen it. I should have been given…I have not seen the press release, so I cannot comment on it.

Reporters: It is currently trending online. Do you doubt the authenticity of the statement?

SGF: I have not seen it.

Reporters: Tell us the outcome of your meeting with the Vice President, sir.

SGF: I am always here. I always meet the vice-president. I used to come here even before I was made SGF.

Meanwhile, the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) did not hold as expected; the Presidency attributed the cancellation to the Easter holidays.

When contacted, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, said the meeting was canceled because the FEC secretariat staff had no opportunity to circulate relevant documents for the meeting because of the Easter holiday.

“I think it is because of the Easter holidays. The secretariat had no time to circulate the necessary documents. The staff on the Council secretariat resumed on Tuesday after the Easter.

“There was no time to prepare and circulate memos to ministers. By practice, the ministers receive council memos two or three days ahead of meetings because they must read them and sometimes undertake research. It is not a rubber stamp council so everyone must prepare themselves well for debates,” he said.

He said there was a requirement in the law which stipulated that documents must be circulated to concerned individuals before the meeting.

When asked why the documents were not circulated before the holidays, since the secretariat knew before hand that there would be holidays, Shehu explained that as human beings, the secretariat staff also needed the break.

Shehu also denied remarks in some quarters that the meeting was shelved due to the President’s ill health, saying it was wrong to make such assumptions.

Reacting, the Chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in the North-east, Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), in a statement after the announcement of Babachir suspension, said it was highly commendable for the President to take the decision though it was long overdue.

According to him, neither the Senate nor the committee has any personal scores to settle with the suspended SGF or any other person indicted but anybody caught in the process of carrying out their constitutional responsibilities as federal lawmakers on issues bordering on corruption, would just have to carry his or her cross without any bitterness against anybody.

The statement read in part: “We received the report of President Muhammadu Buhari’s action on the Senate Committee report on the humanitarian crisis in the North-east investigation into the activities of the Presidential Initiative on the North East. It’s commendable that the President has taken the Senate Committee report and recommendations seriously.

“It’s commendable for the President to heed the call to fumigate the throne of lice and bugs with the same ability he goes after rodents afar. The Senate and the Committee have nothing personal against the SGF or any person affected, but we simply did our job in conformity with our constitutional responsibilities and the moral calling of our conscience.

“We cannot jubilate because a mighty mortal is caught in the trap of his fate, we are neither saints nor angels, but we have a duty to raise a card and blow the whistle. This is, indeed, a welcome development.”

In his reaction, Senator Adamu Aliero representing Kebbi Central Senatorial district also declared the suspension of the SGF as a welcome development which, according to him, will strengthen executive and legislative relationship.

Aliero, who reacted to the SGF’s suspension at a media chat with journalists, said the report of Senate Ad-hoc Committee on humanitarian crises in the North-east which indicted the SGF was detailed.

He added that the Senate’s earlier resolve for the sack of SGF was not borne out of sentiment, but was in line with the anti-corruption posture which ought to have been the responsibility of all arms of government.

He said: “The suspension of SGF is a welcome development which will go a long way in mending fences with the executive. The Ad-hoc Committee on the humanitarian crises in the North East was very clear and without fault. For Mr. President to suspend SGF now has been the wish of the Senate.”

Also reacting, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olisaemeka Akamukali, described the suspended SGF as “an embarrassment to the APC government.”

He said: “The news is good radiance to bad rubbish. Babachir Lawal was becoming an embarrassment to the APC government. This is a man who was a member of merger committee; this is a man who was an ex-offio member of the interim exco; this is a man who became Secretary to the Government of the Federation as a Vice Chairman North-east of APC, yet he turned around to call all other members of the same exco corrupt people.

“This is a man when he opens his man to speak what comes out is acid. So long as Babchir is concerned, every other person is bad; he is the only good person, yet as SGF he has dipped his hands in so many things unspeakable of that office. That issue of his company being a consultant in the case cutting of grass was not appropriate.”

While calling on the president to appoint a replacement, he said: “The President should not give a boy a man’s job, he will mix it up. Honestly, I am not rooting for anybody but if Chief Ogbonnaya Onu had gotten the SGF he would have brought discipline and maturity to the Office.”