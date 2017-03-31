Anwukah gets award for promoting quality education

Minister of State for Education, Professor Anthony Anwukah, has been conferred with the Golden Merit Award of Excellence in Promoting Quality Education and Management by the Institute of Industrialists and Corporate Administrators.

Receiving the award, the minister commended the good work being done by the institute, especially, in the area of promoting the development

of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which he noted, was the only way out of the current economic recession facing the country.

A statement made available to newsmen stated that Anwukah, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Political Issues, Dr Frank Ibezim urged the Institute to partner with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to obtain mandate of certification, even as he assured the body of his continued support.

Earlier while presenting the Award, National Coordinator of the institute, Dr. Victor Orifa, noted that Anwukah had been a Fellow of the Institute, adding that recent findings by the Training and Education Committee of the Institute, noted the remarkable achievements and transformation in the education sector since his assumption of office.

Orifa described the minister as a seasoned administrator, educationist and a renowned social scientist, stressing that his wealth of experience endeared President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint him as one of his ministers.

According to him, the Institute was established to among other things, provide a platform for industrialists and corporate administrators to improve their technical and administrative skills through specialized training, conferences and seminars.