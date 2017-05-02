Anxiety over Lalong’s whitepaper report on Jang

Last week, former Plateau state governor, Senator David Jang, had the court halt the planned release of a Whitepaper on the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, set up by Governor Simon Lalong, to probe his (Jang’s) administration, causing anxiety and political impasse in its wake. MUHAMMAD TANKO SHITTU reports



The political impasse between Plateau state Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, and Senator, Jonah David Jang, has been stoked once again with litigations, as well as hate speeches.

While Governor Lalong, insists that erstwhile Governor Jang, misappropriated or stole the state’ funds, with strong warnings that his administration would implement the recommendations of the report of judicial commission of inquiry, that probed all financial transactions under Jang’s administration, the embattled Jang rushed to the state High Court to restrain Lalong.

Lalong, had set up the investigative panel when Senator Jang, was under probe by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), over alleged misappropriation of more than N222bn, as petitioned by the Plateau state government, an action viewed by Jang as; “perceived wrong doing of the last (Jang), administration aimed at bringing his hard earned reputation into disrepute.”

Senator Jang, had deemed that the; “Coming on the heels of the flagrant display of political naiveté by the, Simon Lalong- led APC administration in Plateau State, it is obvious that it is only but a diversionary tactic and deliberate plan to turn the Plateau people’s attention away from the burning issues.”

While Governor Lalong, is still of the view that Jang took advantage of the state LG workers’ strike, to steal about N7bn, on the premise of “no work, no pay,” policy of the Jang’s administration, Lalong was adamant that his administration’s willingness to investigate Jang’s government was not a, “witch-hunt,” stressing that, “..we have not forgotten the report, (and) we will implement the report,” Lalong had said that he, “will stop at nothing to unravel how he (Jang), has not only left the state economically traumatized, but would furthermore unveil his hypocritical garment and show case him for who he really is.”

However, Senator Jang, has in his suit No. PLD/J/90/2017, pending before the State High Court 1, presided over by Hon.Justice Pius Damulak, sought to restrain Governor, Simon Lalong, from publishing the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry (JCI), that had inquired all the financial transactions during Jang’s eight years in office, from 2007 to 2015, as the governor of the state.

In the suit, Senator Jang, is challenging the Plateau State Government, the Attorney-General of the state, the Judicial Commission which inquired into the activities of the past government, Hon. Justice Stephen Adah, JCA (Chairman), Prof. Mrs. Bibiana Bawa (member), Barr. Aliyu Sangei (member), Prof. Ekoja B. Ekoja (member), Engr. Simon Onu Agamah (member) and Sani Alhaji Yahaya Mavo (Secretary), as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively.

To Sen. Jang, the “court should make an Order of Perpetual Injunction, restraining the defendants from issuing and/or publishing any recommendation or report pursuant to Memorandum No. JCI/64/2016 by Njin Gyara or pursuant to any other Memorandum, Petition or any other process bordering on or containing criminal allegations, imputations or inferences against him or anybody at all, also seeking for an order restraining the defendants, whether by themselves, servants, agents, or privies, howsoever called from using any evidence taken by the Commission during its proceedings, any recommendations made thereto or any report issued in respect thereof against him or use same to indict him or indeed any other person in any civil or criminal proceedings whatsoever”. Besides, he was of the view that the court should declare that, “having regards to Paragraph 1 of the Instrument establishing and constituting the Defendants containing the terms of reference, Plateau State Notice No. 1 and Sections 1(3), 6(6)(a), 35(1)(c) & 36(1),(4),(6)&(11) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Defendants cannot ascertain, entertain, hear and/or determine any Memorandum, Petition or any other process bordering on or containing criminal allegations, imputations or inferences.

He also want the Court to declare that, having regards to the provisions of Sections 1(3), 6(6)(a), 35(1)(c) & 36(1),(4),(6)&(11) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the proceedings, ascertainment, hearing and/or determination by the 4th – 9th Defendants of Memorandum No. JCI/64/2016 by Njin Gyara or any other Memorandum, Petition or any other process bordering on allegations of “fictitious” award of contracts, misappropriation of public funds, fraud, cheating, violations of the Public Procurement Act or any other offence howsoever called is a nullity, unconstitutional and void”.

But a reflection of Jang’s, statement where he averred that he was not scared of whatever probe, a Jos based journalist and a public affairs commentator, Ado Abubakar Musa, is of the views that Jang, should not have, “swallowed back his earlier assertion.”

According to Musa, “Jang’s decision to institute the case could not be farfetched from the seriousness at which he saw the EFCC, is now pursuing matters and prosecuting same. While, Lalong is also of the view that his administration will only be following the foot step of Jang who had upon assumption of office set up, a Committee to probe the Dariye’s administration, and; what goes around comes around and there certainly is no hiding place for Jang, and “This is the hallmark of true leadership which Former Governor Jang needs to be tutored on.”

Senator Jang, has also told his supporters during a public function penultimate week, that his successor was trying to take him to jail for corruption, but that he will not find him guilty of any financial mess that will land him in prison, stressing that; “Lalong is investigating my government to make sure he jails me, they have investigated and did not find anything, they have gone to EFCC nothing, they have gone to ICPC nothing, they are still back to EFCC again.”

With the duo fighting dirty and causing both tension and worries on the Plateau, the question remains will Plateau state ever experience political peace as both gladiators refused to retreat?