APC a deceit, Rivers chairman declares

As scores defect to PDP

By Emeka Nze

Abuja

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state, Felix Obuah, has again described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a political contraption with the objective to emasculate and deceive the unsuspecting people of the state.

Speaking while receiving over 250 APC members who decamped to the PDP led by Mr. Chukwuemeka Amirize, he said he was not surprised at the continued exodus of APC members into PDP as that was the price for eight years of misrule.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Rivers state PDP chairman, Jerry Needam, noted that Obuah had praised Amirize, who led the decampees to return to PDP along with over two hundred and fifty supporters for their right decision to join the moving train of Governor Nyesom Wike, assuring that the decision would be a rewarding one.

Obuah further assured that the PDP would accommodate and help every Rivers man and woman to actualize his/her dreams and enjoined the remnants of APC members in ONELGA to do the needful and follow their brothers’ steps.

“PDP wishes to commend Amirize and his teeming supporters for their foresight and realization that APC is nothing but a deceit. You have all done the right thing at the right time. You are welcome back home” Obuah said.

Obuah observed that the decampees retraced their steps at the right time, especially as the PDP swept the votes in Orashi region at the just concluded Re-run Election.

“I commend you all for resisting their intimidation and harassment even in the face of threats of guns, Army, SARS, Police and APC thugs. You stood your ground and secured victory for PDP candidates,” he said.

The PDP Chairman, who spoke amid shouts of ‘Mba Anabara Agu’, reassured the former APC members that the PDP would not treat them as decampees, but would reintegrate them fully into the large umbrella of the party, as according to him, PDP is the party of the Riversman and woman.

Bro. Obuah went on to invoke ‘Holy Ghost Fire’ on all those working to destroy ONELGA for their selfish interest, adding that the PDP was now aware that one of those who sponsored the kidnap and beheading of DSP Alali has been exposed in the person of Kachi Nwokocha, a chieftain of the APC in ONELGA.

The PDP Chairman enjoined the decampees to join the rest of the PDP family to pray for the government of Wike, as prayer was what is needed for the Governor to rebuild the State which was destroyed by former Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking after he was handed the PDP flag, Amirize said for him and the supporters, the day’s event was the happiest in their lives having realized they have been on the wrong rung of the ladder all the while.

“We carried their brooms, we swept until we got tired yet the house did not seem to be clean. That is why we have brought the brooms to be destroyed by the PDP and cover us with the progressive umbrella that is the joy of Rivers people now,” he said.

Amirize stated that the number of people which accompanied him to the PDP Secretariat represented just 2% of his supporters, as they spread across all four Wards in Egi Clan and other parts of the local government area.

